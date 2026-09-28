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Home > Offbeat News > Mona Singh Video Went Viral in 2013, But Police Found a Shocking Twist Behind the Controversial Video: Here’s What Happened

Mona Singh Video Went Viral in 2013, But Police Found a Shocking Twist Behind the Controversial Video: Here’s What Happened

A throwback to the 2013 Mona Singh controversy, when a viral clip triggered a police complaint and a cybercrime probe after experts said the video had been morphed.

Mona Singh marks 22 years, from Jassi to OTT stardom (Pc: Instagram)
Mona Singh marks 22 years, from Jassi to OTT stardom (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 16:51 IST

Many years before social media became what it is today, an extremely controversial video featuring TV actress Mona Singh had gone viral on the internet. The matter came in March 2013 when a clip featuring Mona Singh made waves on the internet. The video reportedly showed the TV actress, who had gained fame due to shows like “Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin” and “Kya Hua Tera Vaada”.

However, the controversy spread like wildfire through social networking sites. But Singh asserted that the woman featured in the video was not her, but rather referred to it as “a morphed video”.

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Mona Singh Filed a Cybercrime Complaint

As the clip continued to circulate, Singh took the matter to the police. According to a Times of India report from March 29, 2013, the actress filed a complaint with the cybercrime branch and sought an investigation into the video.

At the time, Singh said, “Yes I am aware about a scandalous video in circulation. At this point of time, all I can say is that this a morphed video.”

She also confirmed that legal action had been taken. The incident soon became more than an entertainment controversy. It raised questions about how quickly manipulated content could spread online and affect a person’s reputation.

Police Investigation Found a Twist

The biggest development came after Mumbai police and cyber-forensic experts examined the clip. OneIndia reported that experts believed Singh’s face had been superimposed onto an older video. Police also said they had found two clips during the investigation.

Officials reportedly told the publication, “We have found two such clips. But it is five to six years old. They are finding out the link and the person who uploaded the MMS.”

A case was registered against an unknown person or persons under the Information Technology Act. The investigation focused on identifying who had uploaded and circulated the material.

Mona Singh Spoke About the Impact

Singh later spoke about the wider impact of such incidents. She said the problem was not limited to celebrities and could affect anyone.

“If today this can happen to me, it can happen to any innocent girl, and things like this can ruin lives and careers forever.”

She also urged the media not to give publicity to people behind such acts.

“This is a very serious issue, and it needs to stop!” she said, while calling on journalists and editors to take a stand.

Why the 2013 Mona Singh MMS Case Still Gets Remembered

The controversy around Mona Singh’s MMS video was one of the early cases that proved how much damage could be done by doctored videos. This incident demonstrated how hard it could be to manage the viral spread of the manipulated video.

Over a decade later, this case has become a significant flashback to the era when one of the first viral scandals emerged on the internet in India. What at first seemed to be a scandal about a famous personality ended up as a cybercrime case.

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Mona Singh Video Went Viral in 2013, But Police Found a Shocking Twist Behind the Controversial Video: Here’s What Happened

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Mona Singh Video Went Viral in 2013, But Police Found a Shocking Twist Behind the Controversial Video: Here’s What Happened

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Mona Singh Video Went Viral in 2013, But Police Found a Shocking Twist Behind the Controversial Video: Here’s What Happened

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Mona Singh Video Went Viral in 2013, But Police Found a Shocking Twist Behind the Controversial Video: Here’s What Happened
Mona Singh Video Went Viral in 2013, But Police Found a Shocking Twist Behind the Controversial Video: Here’s What Happened
Mona Singh Video Went Viral in 2013, But Police Found a Shocking Twist Behind the Controversial Video: Here’s What Happened
Mona Singh Video Went Viral in 2013, But Police Found a Shocking Twist Behind the Controversial Video: Here’s What Happened
Mona Singh Video Went Viral in 2013, But Police Found a Shocking Twist Behind the Controversial Video: Here’s What Happened

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