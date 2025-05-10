Home
Sunday, May 11, 2025
  Mother's Day 2025: 20+ Heartfelt Quotes, Wishes, Images And Messages To Celebrate Your Mom

Mother’s Day 2025: 20+ Heartfelt Quotes, Wishes, Images And Messages To Celebrate Your Mom

Mother's Day 2025 honors the unconditional love of mothers. Explore touching wishes, gift ideas, and the inspiring story of Anna Jarvis, who fought to make this day special for all moms.

Mother’s Day 2025: 20+ Heartfelt Quotes, Wishes, Images And Messages To Celebrate Your Mom

This Mother’s Day, celebrate the strength, love, and sacrifices of mothers around the world with these thoughtful and beautifully reworded messages.


Mother’s Day is a global celebration dedicated to honouring mothers and maternal figures for their endless love, care, and sacrifices. In 2025, Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 11, and it’s the perfect occasion to express gratitude and admiration for the woman who shaped our lives.

From heartwarming wishes to humorous messages, families mark this special day with thoughtful gestures, gifts, and quality time. Whether you’re near or far, a few words of love can make your mom’s day truly unforgettable.

Why Is Mother’s Day Celebrated?

The modern form of Mother’s Day has its roots in the United States, though the concept dates back centuries. In ancient Greece and Rome, festivals were held for mother goddesses like Rhea and Cybele. In 16th-century England, “Mothering Sunday” allowed workers to return home and spend time with their mothers.

However, it was Anna Jarvis who officially established the holiday in the U.S. in the early 1900s to honour her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis. President Woodrow Wilson recognized it as a national holiday in 1914, to be observed every second Sunday in May. Ironically, Jarvis later criticised the commercialisation of the day, urging people to focus on genuine appreciation instead of material gifts.

Heartfelt Mother’s Day Wishes to Share

  1. Happy Mother’s Day to the most incredible mom! Your love, strength, and endless support make my world brighter every day.

  2. You’ve shaped my life with patience and unconditional love. Thank you, Mom, for everything you do. Wishing you a day full of happiness!

  3. Mom, you are my first friend, my best teacher, and my biggest inspiration. Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing woman I know.

  4. Your warm hugs and kind words have been my comfort zone forever. I’m so lucky to be your child. Happy Mother’s Day! Card

  5. To the queen of our family and the heart of our home—Happy Mother’s Day! You mean the world to me.

  6. Here’s to the woman who taught me to dream big, love hard, and stay strong. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!

  7. No words can ever express how grateful I am to have you as my mother. Sending all my love on this special day!

  8. Behind every strong person is a mother who never gave up. Thank you for being my strength, Mom. Happy Mother’s Day!

  9. Life doesn’t come with a manual, but it comes with a mom—and that’s all I needed. Happy Mother’s Day!

  10. From bedtime stories to life lessons, you’ve given me everything. Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom ever!  Incredible Gifts India Wooden Happy Mothers Day Customized Engraved Photo Plaque for Mom (10×8 Inches, Wood), Tabletop : Amazon.in: Home & KitchenMothers Day Images - Free Download on Freepik

  11. A mother’s love is the heartbeat of the home.

  12. “Mom: A title just above queen.”

  13. “There is no role in life more essential than that of a mother.” — Elder M. Russell Ballard

  14. “All that I am or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” — Abraham Lincoln

  15. “Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.” — Robert Browning

  16. “To all the amazing moms, grandmothers, and mother figures—your love makes the world a better place. Happy Mother’s Day!”

  17. “Not all heroes wear capes. Some are called Mom. Thank you for being my everyday superhero!”

  18. “Celebrating the beautiful bond between a mother and child today. Your presence is a blessing, your love a treasure.”

  19. “You’re the glue that holds our family together. Thank you for your endless love and care. Happy Mother’s Day!”

  20. “Mother’s Day is just one day, but you deserve to be celebrated every single day. We love you, Mom!”

