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Home > Offbeat News > Mrunal Thakur Viral Video: Actress’ Face Appears In THIS Shocking Clip — Here’s What Left Her Furious

Mrunal Thakur Viral Video: Actress’ Face Appears In THIS Shocking Clip — Here’s What Left Her Furious

Mrunal Thakur has issued a strong warning over AI-generated deepfake content using her likeness, calling the misuse of her identity “illegal and unacceptable” and threatening legal action.

Mrunal Thakur (Photo: IG)
Mrunal Thakur (Photo: IG)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 09:51 IST

Mrunal Thakur found herself at the centre of an AI-deepfake controversy in early August 2026, after manipulated content using her likeness began circulating online. On August 4, multiple reports said the actress publicly addressed the misuse and warned those creating or sharing such material.  However, it is important to note that Mrunal did not identify or describe one particular video in her statement. Reports also do not establish exactly what the alleged clip showed. Therefore, claims about specific scenes or the nature of the video should not be presented as fact.

What did Mrunal Thakur say about the AI-generated content?

Taking to social media, Mrunal issued a strongly worded warning against anyone creating or distributing deepfake content featuring her. She wrote that creating or sharing deepfake content using her likeness was “illegal and unacceptable” and described her message as a “formal notice”, asking those responsible to stop immediately. She further warned that any continued misuse of her identity would lead to legal action.

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Her statement came amid growing concerns among celebrities over AI-generated images, videos and other manipulated material that can misuse a person’s face, voice or identity without consent.

Why is Mrunal Thakur’s statement significant?

The controversy comes as several Indian celebrities have taken a stronger stand against AI-generated impersonation. Actors including Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and others have previously sought legal protection against unauthorised use of their identity, image or voice.  Deepfake technology has also previously triggered major controversy in Bollywood, most notably after a manipulated video featuring Rashmika Mandanna circulated online in 2023.

Did Mrunal confirm what was shown in the viral clip?

No. This is the key fact to retain in the story. While some reports refer to AI-generated images and videos using her likeness, Mrunal’s August 2026 statement did not specify a particular video, its contents, or the account responsible for creating it.

So, the safest factual framing is “AI-generated/deepfake content using her likeness”, rather than describing the clip as an intimate, obscene or private video.

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Mrunal Thakur Viral Video: Actress’ Face Appears In THIS Shocking Clip — Here’s What Left Her Furious
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Mrunal Thakur Viral Video: Actress’ Face Appears In THIS Shocking Clip — Here’s What Left Her Furious
Mrunal Thakur Viral Video: Actress’ Face Appears In THIS Shocking Clip — Here’s What Left Her Furious
Mrunal Thakur Viral Video: Actress’ Face Appears In THIS Shocking Clip — Here’s What Left Her Furious
Mrunal Thakur Viral Video: Actress’ Face Appears In THIS Shocking Clip — Here’s What Left Her Furious

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