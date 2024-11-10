Daniele Speziale’s journey from Italy to Hyderabad is a beautiful example of how language can connect people from different parts of the world and open doors to new cultural experiences.

Mujhe Urdu se bahut muhabbat hae. Internet par Urdu seekhne ke douran meri dosti Riyasat Ali Asrar se ho gai jo Hyderabad main Urdu ke mahir hain aur online classes lete hain. Ab hum dono bahut acche dost hain.

In today’s interconnected world, people are using the internet not just to connect, but to explore different cultures and languages from the comfort of their homes. One such individual is Daniele Speziale, an Italian linguist who has developed a deep passion for the Urdu language and its poetry. His love for Urdu has led him to Hyderabad, India, where he is immersing himself in the city’s rich literary and cultural heritage. His journey is a testament to how language can build bridges across continents and create lasting friendships.

From Italy to Hyderabad: The Journey Begins

Daniele, a 26-year-old linguist from Savona, Italy, has always been fascinated by languages. After completing a Master’s in Development Studies at SOAS University in London, he worked with an NGO in Congo, which expanded his global perspective. However, his connection to the Urdu language began through Bollywood films and music, and later blossomed into a more profound interest during the 2020 pandemic. While stuck at home, Daniele started studying Urdu grammar and poetry, becoming particularly drawn to the works of legendary poets like Ghalib and Mir.

What makes Daniele’s journey particularly unique is his ability to speak Dakhani, the distinctive Hyderabadi variant of Urdu, with such ease that it’s hard to believe he’s not from the city itself. His proficiency in Urdu has impressed locals, and when asked about his visit to Hyderabad, Daniele responded with a warm “Haan! Pehli baar Hyderabad aaya hoon” (Yes, this is my first visit to the city).

Discovering the Magic of Urdu Poetry

Daniele’s fascination with Urdu poetry goes beyond just the language. He appreciates its rhythmic flow, intricate rhyme schemes, and the deep emotional resonance that defines ghazals and nazms. “What draws me to Urdu poetry is its conciseness and how it captures complex emotions in just a few lines,” he shares. This admiration led him to not only study the works of poets like Ghalib and Mir but also to try his hand at writing poetry. In early 2023, he adopted the pen name “Rah Italvi” as a way to explore his own voice in the world of Urdu literature.

A Friendship Across Continents: Meeting Riyasat Ali Asrar

Daniele’s journey into the heart of Urdu poetry took an exciting turn when he met Riyasat Ali Asrar, a well-known Urdu poet and educator based in Hyderabad. Riyasat Ali, who runs online Urdu classes, became Daniele’s mentor and a close friend. The two connected over their shared love for Urdu, and Riyasat Ali’s guidance helped Daniele better understand the subtleties of the language and its literary history.

Daniele speaks highly of Riyasat Ali’s work, particularly his efforts in preserving the history of Hyderabadi Urdu and promoting its cultural significance through his literary organization, Anjuman-e-Fannan. “Riyasat Ali has not only helped me improve my Urdu but also introduced me to the beauty of Hyderabadi culture and poetry. Our friendship is one of the highlights of my journey,” Daniele says.

Exploring Hyderabad: A City Steeped in Poetry and History

Daniele’s love for Urdu has led him to explore India in-depth. After visiting Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Mumbai, he chose Hyderabad as his next destination to further immerse himself in the city’s rich literary traditions. Known as the cultural hub of South India, Hyderabad is home to an array of historical monuments, literary treasures, and famous poets.

During his visit, Daniele has already explored key heritage sites like the Dargah Hazrath Yusufain, where the famous poet Dagh Dehlvi is buried, and he plans to visit the Qutb Shahi tombs, where other notable poets are interred. “Hyderabad’s history and its contribution to Urdu literature are so rich and inspiring,” says Daniele. “The city has a unique way of blending poetry, history, and culture.”

Why Urdu Poetry Matters to Daniele

For Daniele, learning Urdu is not just about mastering a language—it’s about understanding a culture and engaging with its literary traditions. He believes that the power of poetry lies in its ability to express the most complex emotions in simple yet profound ways. As he continues his journey, Daniele is eager to contribute his own poems to the Urdu literary world, inspired by the classics but also eager to create something new.

Conclusion: A Journey of Love, Language, and Literature

Daniele Speziale’s journey from Italy to Hyderabad is a beautiful example of how language can connect people from different parts of the world and open doors to new cultural experiences. Through his passion for Urdu, he has not only improved his linguistic skills but has also deepened his appreciation for the poetry and literature that define the soul of Hyderabad.

As Daniele continues to explore Urdu poetry and its history, he remains a beacon of how a love for language can lead to lifelong friendships and a deeper understanding of the world. Whether through his studies, poetry, or personal connections, Daniele’s journey is one that showcases the power of Urdu and its ability to inspire people across the globe.

This story of a young Italian falling in love with Urdu poetry is not only inspiring but also highlights the growing global interest in South Asian literature and languages.