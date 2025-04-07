Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Offbeat»
  • Mum Escorted Off Ryanair Flight Over £7 Pringles Payment Dispute After Card Machine Fails Mid-Flight

Mum Escorted Off Ryanair Flight Over £7 Pringles Payment Dispute After Card Machine Fails Mid-Flight

Ann-Marie Murray, 55, was returning from a birthday mini-break in Tenerife with her partner when an unexpected technical issue with the in-flight card machine spiraled into a dramatic ordeal.

Mum Escorted Off Ryanair Flight Over £7 Pringles Payment Dispute After Card Machine Fails Mid-Flight


A British mum was left humiliated after she was escorted off a Ryanair flight by police, all over a failed £7 payment for Pringles.

Ann-Marie Murray, 55, was returning from a birthday mini-break in Tenerife with her partner when an unexpected technical issue with the in-flight card machine spiraled into a dramatic ordeal. The incident took place aboard a Ryanair flight from Tenerife to Bristol on March 28.

Murray, a housing association worker from Gloucester, had requested a snack trolley order consisting of Pringles, a bottle of water, and a cola. But when she tried to pay, the in-flight card machine failed to process her transaction.

“I tried to tap and pay, but the machine didn’t work,” she explained. “They brought out another device, but that didn’t work either. I offered to get cash when we landed, but they refused.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With no cash on her and unable to complete the £7 payment, Murray said she was stunned when the crew announced they had called ahead for police to meet her at the gate. “I honestly thought it was a joke at first,” she said. “I wasn’t being disruptive at all — there were no raised voices.”

To her shock, three police officers boarded the aircraft upon landing and escorted her off, placing her in the back of a police van. Murray claims she did everything she could to resolve the issue and even offered to return the crisps, but the staff declined.

“After I explained everything to the police, they were actually very understanding,” she added. They took me to a cash machine, I paid the £7 — and they even laughed at how ridiculous the situation was.”

Despite resolving the payment, the flight crew reportedly informed her she was now banned from flying with the budget airline.

Ryanair issued a statement defending the crew’s actions, saying, “This passenger attempted to purchase food onboard, however the card did not process payment. As crew looked to resolve the issue, the passenger consumed the items prior to payment and became disruptive. The aircraft was met by local police, and the passenger was removed. Ryanair has a zero-tolerance policy for passenger misconduct.”

However, Ann-Marie strongly disputes the claim of any disruptive behavior, stating she remained calm and cooperative throughout the ordeal.

“I’d never fly with Ryanair again after this,” she said. The incident, which unfolded in front of a plane full of passengers, left her “embarrassed” and “shocked.” She now says the situation has “ruined” what was otherwise a joyful birthday getaway.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed their involvement, stating, “We received a report of a disruptive passenger on an inbound flight. Officers briefly attended but quickly established it was a civil dispute. No further action was taken.”

ALSO READ: ‘I Thought I’d Never Walk Again’, UK Woman Paralysed From Neck After Weight Loss Surgery In Turkey

 

Filed under

Pringles Ryanair Flight viral news

Ireland's Foreign and Tra

Is The US Up For Deal? Ireland Minister Asks As He Dismisses Calls For Measures...
newsx

Saudi Arabia Umrah Visa 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Umrah Visa And How...
Trump’s tariffs trigger

Market Bloodbath Explained: Here’s What Experts Are Saying As Trump’s Tariffs Shake Markets
newsx

Sea Lions Turns Aggressive, Now Attacking Humans In California, Here’s Why
The global cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Markets Take a Hit Amid Global Tariff Tensions; Bitcoin, Ethereum Among the Worst Affected
Global markets crash as T

NewsX Explainer On Market Bloodbath: How Trump’s Tariffs Are Shaking Global Markets
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is The US Up For Deal? Ireland Minister Asks As He Dismisses Calls For Measures Against US Tech

Is The US Up For Deal? Ireland Minister Asks As He Dismisses Calls For Measures...

Saudi Arabia Umrah Visa 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Umrah Visa And How To Apply From India

Saudi Arabia Umrah Visa 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Umrah Visa And How...

Market Bloodbath Explained: Here’s What Experts Are Saying As Trump’s Tariffs Shake Markets

Market Bloodbath Explained: Here’s What Experts Are Saying As Trump’s Tariffs Shake Markets

Sea Lions Turns Aggressive, Now Attacking Humans In California, Here’s Why

Sea Lions Turns Aggressive, Now Attacking Humans In California, Here’s Why

Cryptocurrency Markets Take a Hit Amid Global Tariff Tensions; Bitcoin, Ethereum Among the Worst Affected

Cryptocurrency Markets Take a Hit Amid Global Tariff Tensions; Bitcoin, Ethereum Among the Worst Affected

Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs Government Support’

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me,

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank