Mumbai police won many hearts by the fulfilling the dream of a 7-year-old cancer patient, Arpit Mandal who wanted to become a police inspector. Arpit Mandal aspired to become the police inspector and today Mumbai police made him Police inspector for a day. The social media team of the Mumbai police shared the pictures of a young boy on Twitter and praised his spirit and dream to become the police inspector.

On Friday, Mumbai police fulfilled the dream of a 7-year-old cancer patient, Arpit Mandal who wanted to become a police inspector. Mumbai police won many hearts by the fulfilling the dream of small eyes and gave him a bit of happiness. Arpit Mandal aspired to become the police inspector and today Mumbai police made him Police inspector for 1 day. Arpit was given of the charge of Mulund police station for a day. The social media team of the Mumbai police shared the pictures of a young boy on Twitter and praised his spirit and dream to become the police inspector.

In a tweet, Mumbai police shared pictures of a young boy sitting on the chair of in-charge surrounded by other police officers. Mumbai police tweet reads, “Mulund Police Station was completely won over by the undaunted spirit of 7-year-old Arpit Mandal, fighting cancer! If we could, we would fulfill all his wishes beyond just being a Police inspector for a day #ProtectingSmiles @MakeAWishIndia.” In the photos, Arpit is holding the chair and wearing the uniform of a police inspector. This act from Mumbai police won many hearts as they fulfilled the dream of a 7-year-old cancer patient.

Mulund Police Station was completely won over by the undaunted spirit of 7 year old Arpit Mandal, fighting cancer! If we could, we would fulfill all his wishes beyond just being a Police inspector for a day #ProtectingSmiles @MakeAWishIndia pic.twitter.com/jPOJosXFDU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 23, 2018

Twitterati also applauded this act from Mumbai police and hundreds of people retweeted it. Here are some top comments from the twitter user:

“Mumbai Police u proved even u have a soft lovable heart. Great job”

“Salute to the spirit”

“That’s really a sweet guesture”

“A great job you guys had done that you made him smile….#KeepSmiling #Makeotherssmile”

“Congratulations to Mulund, Mumbai Police for making a 7 yrs old Cancer patient as in charge of the police station to fulfil his wishs. We pray and wishes almighty for the speedy recovery of the boy.”

For all the latest Offbeat News, download NewsX App