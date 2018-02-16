A 27-year-old woman has approached the Supreme Court seeking a complete ban on pornography in the country citing her husband's porn addiction. She claimed that her husband spends a lot of time in watching pornography due to which she is facing hurdles in marriage. Recently, the apex court had asked the government about the possibility of banning porn in the country and also sought can watching porn in public be declared a crime.

Distressed with her husband’s porn addiction, a 27-year-woman from Mumbai has approached the Supreme Court seeking a complete ban on online pornography in India. She claimed that her husband spends a lot of time in watching pornography due to which she is facing hurdles in marriage. In her affidavit, she said my husband has been an addict of porn and spends a lot of his precious time watching porn. He is suffering from lack of virility and vitality and thus unsuccessful to initiate sexual intercourse. She accused her husband of forcing her to have unnatural oral sex with him against consent. After her marriage, she came to know that her husband has been a pornography addict since his teens.

This is not the first time that a woman has approached the apex court seeking a ban on pornography material in the country. Last year, another woman had approached the Supreme Court saying that her marriage has been ruined because of her husband’s porn addiction. Unhappy with his friend’s addiction, a Class 12 student had also approached the court seeking ban on porn sites in the country. She accused the government of not taking appropriate action against the pornography material easily available online.

“The easy availability of porn in this country is a serious impediment to the progress of this nation as a whole new generation is adversely affected leading to perversion of youth, loss of moral and spiritual values which if not checked can lead to total lack of productivity, rise in sex crimes, matrimonial disputes and a state of doom” she added.

