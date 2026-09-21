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Home > Offbeat News > Muskan Karia Intimate Video ‘Leaked’ Online, But Was It Real? Influencer Reveals Truth Behind Viral Clip

Muskan Karia Intimate Video ‘Leaked’ Online, But Was It Real? Influencer Reveals Truth Behind Viral Clip

An explicit video allegedly linked to influencer Muskan Karia sparked a major online controversy. She later said the clip was AI-generated and revealed how cyber authorities traced those behind it.

Muskan Karia (Photo: Instagram)
Muskan Karia (Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 15:33 IST

An explicit video allegedly featuring Instagram influencer Muskan Karia recently triggered a wave of discussion online. The clip was widely circulated as a “leaked” or private video, leading many users to question whether it was real.

The controversy soon took a different turn after Karia addressed the issue. On Wednesday, August 12, the influencer said the footage was not genuine. She described it as a deepfake video created using artificial intelligence.

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Who Is Muskan Karia?

Muskan Karia is an Indian Instagram creator known for her food and snack review videos. She has built a following with short reels and a distinctive style of humour.

One of her frequently used lines is “I bet you didn’t know this”. Her videos also often feature double-meaning jokes. Karia additionally offers exclusive material through Instagram subscriptions.

How The ‘Leaked’ Video Controversy Started

The controversy gained attention after an explicit clip began circulating online and was linked to Karia.

Some social media users claimed that the footage could have come from paid subscription content. Others questioned the authenticity of the video and pointed to possible signs of AI manipulation. The clip was reportedly shared across several platforms, including Reddit, X and Instagram.

Muskan Karia Calls Video A Deepfake

Karia, who is based in Thane, said she first came across the manipulated footage after followers contacted her through direct messages late last May.

At the time, she was also in the process of moving. As the video continued to spread, she said she sought legal help and approached law enforcement.

Karia reportedly provided authorities with her original footage and the altered clip. The material was then examined as part of a forensic investigation.

According to Karia, Maharashtra’s cyber authorities later issued an official certificate stating that the circulating media had been completely synthesised using deepfake technology.

Law enforcement agencies subsequently identified and apprehended people suspected of creating and distributing the manipulated content.

Influencer Thanks Maharashtra Cyber Team

Karia thanked ADGP Yashasvi Yadav of Maharashtra Cyber (MahaCyber) and her lawyer Avinash Lalwani for keeping her “mentally strong and sane” during the ordeal.

She also credited YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani for helping her “realise the power I hold”.

Sharing an emotional message with her followers, Karia described herself as “a strong girl of my mum n dad” and said she was ready to return to regular content creation.

Muskan Karia’s Message To Deepfake Victims

Karia did not let this controversy go in vain. Rather, she used this to issue a wider warning about online abuse and AI-generated content. There are many people across the world who are facing the deepfake problem, and as a result, they took a huge step. Through this controversy, she urged people facing impersonation, deepfakes or similar crimes not to take drastic steps. 

Instead of this, she urged them to approach cybercrime authorities and seek legal help. Karia’s case highlights that manipulated videos can spread rapidly online before their authenticity can be established. She also mentioned that creators and public figures should underline the importance of reporting such content and preserving original material for investigation. 

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Muskan Karia Intimate Video ‘Leaked’ Online, But Was It Real? Influencer Reveals Truth Behind Viral Clip

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Muskan Karia Intimate Video ‘Leaked’ Online, But Was It Real? Influencer Reveals Truth Behind Viral Clip

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Muskan Karia Intimate Video ‘Leaked’ Online, But Was It Real? Influencer Reveals Truth Behind Viral Clip

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Muskan Karia Intimate Video ‘Leaked’ Online, But Was It Real? Influencer Reveals Truth Behind Viral Clip
Muskan Karia Intimate Video ‘Leaked’ Online, But Was It Real? Influencer Reveals Truth Behind Viral Clip
Muskan Karia Intimate Video ‘Leaked’ Online, But Was It Real? Influencer Reveals Truth Behind Viral Clip
Muskan Karia Intimate Video ‘Leaked’ Online, But Was It Real? Influencer Reveals Truth Behind Viral Clip
Muskan Karia Intimate Video ‘Leaked’ Online, But Was It Real? Influencer Reveals Truth Behind Viral Clip

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