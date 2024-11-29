Mysterious Columns Of Light Illuminate Canada’s Night Sky, Create A Breathtaking Display

Residents of Central Alberta, Canada, recently observed stunning light pillars illuminating the winter sky. These vertical columns of light, mistaken for paranormal activity, are actually a natural optical illusion formed by ice crystals reflecting light under specific weather conditions

Recently in Central Alberta, Canada, residents witnessed a beautiful spectacle of light pillars that illuminated the night sky during the winter. These columns of light appear to rise from the ground and stretch up into the dark, creating an ethereal visual spectacle. While many people are led to believe that these columns of light are paranormal, they are, in fact, a natural optical illusion that is created under specific weather conditions.

The Science Behind Light Pillars

Light pillars are a phenomenon that is formed when the light sources like streetlights or building lights reflect off tiny hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere. The ice crystals are as small as 0.02 mm in diameter and function like mirrors. As light hits the ice crystals, it is reflected, giving the appearance of vertical columns shooting into the sky. The illusion can be almost magical, with beams of light soaring high above the ground to cast a shimmering glow over the dark sky.

Check out the visuals here

Light pillar season has begun in Alberta, Canada 🔸 Light pillars are caused by light reflecting off ice crystals suspended in the air. This phenomenon occurs in cold places where the temperature allows hexagonal ice crystals to form. For example, these photos were taken at… pic.twitter.com/F3Rk55UXaV — Malinda 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇵🇱🇨🇦🇮🇹🇦🇺🇬🇧🇬🇪🇩🇪🇸🇪 (@TreasChest) November 26, 2024

Conditions for Light Pillars to be Perfect

Light pillars might be mystical-looking, but they have been well understood by meteorologists. They are not associated with otherworldly or paranormal activity. Generally, the phenomenon is most common in colder climates, especially during the winter months when the temperatures plummet. Ideal conditions for light pillars include temperatures ranging from -10°C to -40°C, high humidity, and still air. Under these conditions, ice crystals form and reflect the light, thus creating this fantastic visual effect.

Alberta, along with other cold regions like Russia and parts of Scandinavia, is an ideal location for witnessing this extraordinary natural wonder. While the light pillars may seem to originate directly from the light sources, they are actually an optical illusion, created by the reflection of light off the suspended ice crystals, often located high in the atmosphere.

A Winter Marvel in Alberta

For those in Alberta, who have to bear the bitter cold, light pillars provide a moment of awe amidst the harsh winter conditions. Despite the freezing temperatures and biting wind-chill, the phenomenon offers a reminder of the mysterious beauty that nature can create. The stunning display transforms the icy winter landscape into a celestial wonder, providing residents and observers with an unforgettable winter experience.

