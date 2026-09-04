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Home > Offbeat News > Namrita Malla Viral Leaked Video: What Is the Truth Behind the Bhojpuri Actress’ Viral Video Claims?

Namrita Malla Viral Leaked Video: What Is the Truth Behind the Bhojpuri Actress’ Viral Video Claims?

Namrita Malla Viral Leaked Video: The Bhojpuri actress has often made headlines for her dance performances and glamorous photos. Here’s a look at the viral claims and the story behind them.

Namrita Malla Viral Leaked Video: What Is the Truth Behind the Bhojpuri Actress’ Viral Video Claims?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-04 20:14 IST

Namrita Malla is a popular personality in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. She is famous for her dancing performances, glamorous photoshoots, and her social media posts. She came to fame through her appearances in Bhojpuri songs and movies and through her social media photos and videos.

Namrita Malla Viral Leaked Video: What Is the Story?

While looking for Namrita Malla Viral leaked video, internet users may come across many posts and rumours. But here we are talking about her openly published photos and videos, not about any leak of her footage.

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Namrita is often recognised because of her daring fashion sense. For example, one of her photoshoots showed Namrita in a black bikini, posing on a motorboat right in the middle of the sea. Her glamorous images in such an exotic location were well received by her fans.

Namrita Malla Virla Leaked Video: Her Instagram Photos Went Viral

However, it seems that the latest attention on Namrita is because of the comeback of her old social media posts. Fans keep liking, commenting, and sharing her posts. Her new and old photoshoots often become a hit on the internet. Having an active Instagram account and dance videos, Namrita Malla still remains a recognisable figure among fans of the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. As the old photos of her by the sea and Reels are going viral, social media followers are once again looking for news about the actress and her viral posts.

Who Is Namrita Malla?

Namrita Malla is an Indian model, actress, and dancer famous for her contribution to Bhojpuri movies and music videos. Born on October 31, 1989, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, she became fond of dancing from school age. She studied at Satyawati Girls School and later graduated from Delhi University.

Namrita trained in various dance forms and has a particular interest in ballet. She has also received training from Zenith Dance Academy. Alongside acting, she has pursued modelling and appeared in several photoshoots and modelling assignments.

Namrita made her acting debut with the Telugu film Shiva in 2020. She later gained recognition in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry and shared the screen with stars such as Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh. She is known for her dance performances in songs including “Lal Ghaghra” and “Do Ghoont”. She is also active on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, where she regularly shares dance videos, photos and updates about her upcoming projects.

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Namrita Malla Viral Leaked Video: What Is the Truth Behind the Bhojpuri Actress’ Viral Video Claims?
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Namrita Malla Viral Leaked Video: What Is the Truth Behind the Bhojpuri Actress’ Viral Video Claims?

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Namrita Malla Viral Leaked Video: What Is the Truth Behind the Bhojpuri Actress’ Viral Video Claims?

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Namrita Malla Viral Leaked Video: What Is the Truth Behind the Bhojpuri Actress’ Viral Video Claims?
Namrita Malla Viral Leaked Video: What Is the Truth Behind the Bhojpuri Actress’ Viral Video Claims?
Namrita Malla Viral Leaked Video: What Is the Truth Behind the Bhojpuri Actress’ Viral Video Claims?
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