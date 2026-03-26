Narhari Zirwal MMS: Maharashtra Minister Faces Fresh Controversy After Clip With Transgender Woman Named Pawan Yadav Goes Viral, Video Sparks Political Debate Across State | WATCH

A video linked to Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal has gone viral on social media, sparking a political storm and renewed questions over the use of government facilities. The clip is being circulated with claims that it shows Zirwal with a transgender person, but no official confirmation of the video’s authenticity has been made so far.

Claims Around The Video, But No Official Confirmation Yet

According to the report, the person seen in the video is being identified as Pawan Yadav (transgender woman), and there is discussion online that the clip may have been made public by his relatives. However, the report also makes clear that the video has not been officially verified, leaving its authenticity uncertain.

Questions Raised Over Government Facility Use

The controversy has also led to questions about whether government accommodation or facilities were misused in connection with the incident. The report says demands are growing for a detailed and impartial inquiry into the matter.

Opposition Reacts, Probe Demanded

Congress state president Harshvardhan Sapkal has reportedly taken the issue up as a question of ethics and criticised the government, calling for a fair investigation and fixed accountability. The report also says Pawan Yadav had earlier been booked at Kurar police station in Mumbai in a case linked to intimidation and extortion, adding another layer to the controversy.

ALSO READ: Is Ashok Kharat HIV Positive? Shocking Allegations Emerge After Nashik Astrologer Arrested Over 58 Sex Videos — The Results Will Leave You Stunned