Narhari Zirwal Viral MMS: Who Is The Transgender Seen With Maharashtra Minister In The Leaked Obscene Video? Everything You Need To Know

A massive political scandal has broken out of the political world of Maharashtra after an alleged sex tape was circulated allegedly involving Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal and a transgender. The viral clip has elicited a lot of discussion and raised very serious concerns regarding the behavior in the government premises. There are also allegations that official homes can have been abused though no self-check on this yet.

Narhari Zirwal Viral MMS: Who Is The Transgender Seen With Maharashtra Minister In The Leaked Obscene Video?

The person in the video was reported to be transgender woman Pawan Yadav. The case was revealed when Pawan was accused by his brother, Ravi Yadav publicly of the alleged incident. He has alleged that Pawan has prior experience in extortion related cases and he once reported a case at the Kurar police station in Mumbai. Yet, all these allegations are only claims at the moment, and no official authorities confirmation is made about the information.

Narhari Zirwal Viral MMS

The scandal has escalated further with more claims being made in the form of improper activities such as the claims of misconduct in one of the government bungalows. There are now questions being brought out as to whether there is any other political figure who can also be tied to the case but no tangible evidence has been produced. The problem has attracted a lot of interest to the masses, as it has been trending, with the population calling on the government to conduct a detailed inquiry to identify the facts and culpability.

Also Read: Narhari Zirwal MMS: Maharashtra Minister Faces Fresh Controversy After Clip With Transgender Woman Named Pawan Yadav Goes Viral, Video Sparks Political Debate Across State | WATCH