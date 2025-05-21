Nariyal Pani In London: British Man’s Hindi-Speaking Coconut Stall Goes Viral, Watch

A video capturing a British man selling coconuts on the streets of London has taken social media by storm, not just for the fresh coconut water, but for his effortless use of Hindi and authentic Indian-style street vending.

A video capturing a British man selling coconuts on the streets of London has taken social media by storm, not just for the fresh coconut water, but for his effortless use of Hindi and authentic Indian-style street vending. The man is seen working out of the back of a car, skillfully slicing coconuts and energetically calling out to customers in fluent Hindi.

In the now-viral clip, the vendor shouts familiar Indian phrases like “nariyal pani pee lo” and “jaldi jaldi,” drawing amused reactions from passersby. He expertly opens coconuts with a large knife, handing them to curious Londoners while channeling the spirit of Indian street hawkers.

The Instagram video, which has racked up over 1.1 million views and more than 44,000 likes, quickly became a hit. One viewer wrote, “Very enterprising and entertaining… good on you bro… wish you success.” Another commented humorously, “London is a multi-cultural society — even the British are learning Hindi now!”

Jokes also flooded the comment section, with users comparing the man to American basketball legend LeBron James. “Things must be tough for LeBron James, he’s now selling coconut in the UK,” one joked. Another added, “Give him Aadhaar card already!”

This isn’t the first time Indian street flavours have been spotted making waves abroad. Last year, another video showed a British man selling Kolkata-style jhalmuri from a food cart in the UK, complete with puffed rice, chopped veggies, and a squeeze of lemon — all served with Indian flair.

Whether it’s coconut water or jhalmuri, desi street food — and its unforgettable style — clearly needs no passport to win hearts.