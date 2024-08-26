National Dog Day: Why Indians Prefer Foreign Dog Breeds Over Adorable Indian Breeds

India's native dog breeds are an integral part of the country's cultural and natural heritage. But, the furry appearance of foreign breed dogs is often seen as more visually appealing to Indian people. (Read more below)

India, a land of rich cultural and biological diversity, is home to a variety of indigenous dog breeds that have adapted to the country’s diverse climates and environments. Despite this, there is a notable preference for foreign-breed dogs among Indian pet owners. This article explores the range of Indian dog breeds, the reasons behind the preference for foreign breeds, and the current trends in dog ownership in India.

Diversity of Indian Dog Breeds

India boasts several unique native dog breeds, each with its own history and characteristics. Some of the prominent Indian dog breeds include:

Indian Pariah Dog: Also known as the “Desi Dog,” the Indian Pariah is one of the oldest and most widespread breeds in India. They are known for their resilience, adaptability, and minimal grooming needs. These dogs are often seen as strays but are integral to India’s canine heritage.

Rajapalayam: Originating from the town of Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu, this breed is known for its striking white coat and loyal nature. Rajapalayams were historically used as hunting dogs by the Rajapalayam kings.

Kanni: Hailing from Tamil Nadu, the Kanni is a sighthound breed used for hunting game. They are known for their grace, agility, and endurance.

Chippiparai: Another sighthound from Tamil Nadu, the Chippiparai is a versatile hunting dog known for its speed and intelligence.

Mudhol Hound: Originating from Karnataka, the Mudhol Hound is a strong, agile breed traditionally used for hunting and guarding.

Bhotia Dog: This breed is native to the Himalayan regions and is known for its endurance and ability to withstand cold climates.

Himalayan Sheepdog: Also known as the “Himalayan Mastiff,” this breed is used for guarding sheep and is known for its strength and protective nature.

Bengal Hound: Known for their hunting prowess, Bengal Hounds are agile and have a keen sense of smell.

Why Foreign Breeds Are Preferred?

Despite the rich variety of indigenous dog breeds, many Indian pet owners prefer foreign breeds. Several factors contribute to this trend:

Foreign breeds, particularly those with a distinct appearance or associated with high-profile ownership, are often seen as symbols of prestige. Breeds like the Labrador Retriever, Golden Retriever, and German Shepherd have become synonymous with affluence and a modern lifestyle. Also, The furry appearance of foreign breed dogs is often seen as more visually appealing to Indian people.

There is a belief that foreign breeds are more reliable in terms of temperament and health. This perception is partly due to the extensive documentation and breeding standards maintained in the countries where these breeds originate.

Foreign breeds are heavily marketed through pet stores, social media, and dog shows. The availability of these breeds is often higher in urban areas, making them more accessible to potential pet owners.

Many people are not aware of the unique qualities and benefits of Indian breeds. The limited exposure and promotional efforts for native breeds contribute to this lack of awareness.

Some owners believe that foreign breeds come with fewer health issues due to well-established breeding practices. However, this belief is often challenged by the fact that foreign breeds can also face health problems if not properly cared for.

Foreign breeds are often perceived as easier to train and better suited to urban living environments due to their temperamental traits and adaptability.

India’s native dog breeds are an integral part of the country’s cultural and natural heritage. In recent years, there has been a growing awareness and appreciation for Indian dog breeds. Organizations and enthusiasts are working to promote and preserve Indian breeds, highlighting their unique characteristics and contributions to India’s canine heritage. While foreign breeds remain popular due to various factors, there is a growing movement towards recognizing and valuing Indian breeds. By increasing awareness and promoting responsible ownership, India can celebrate and preserve its diverse canine legacy while continuing to appreciate the contributions of foreign breeds.

Also Read: International Dog Day 2024: Celebrating Our Loyal Companions Across The Globe