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Home > Offbeat News > Nepal Viral Video: Woman Pushes Dog Off Bridge Into Fast-Flowing River, Shocking Footage Sparks Outrage — Watch What Happened

Nepal Viral Video: Woman Pushes Dog Off Bridge Into Fast-Flowing River, Shocking Footage Sparks Outrage — Watch What Happened

A disturbing Nepal viral video shows a woman allegedly pushing a dog off a bridge into the fast-flowing Seti Gandaki River. Watch the shocking footage and know what has been reported about the incident.

Woman Pushes Dog In River (Image: X)
Woman Pushes Dog In River (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 10:52 IST

There have been a very disturbing video recently circulating on the internet where a woman is apparently seen throwing a dog into a flowing river from a bridge. This reportedly happened at Bhajang Pankot Bridge which spans over the Seti Gandaki River in Nepal.

It is hard to watch. The woman throws the dog toward the side of the bridge while the dog tries to resist. It tries to hang onto something but fails as the woman keeps pushing it till it falls into the river. What happens to it afterwards remains unknown.

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Nepal Viral Video Shows Dog Being Pushed Into River

From the video clip available on the internet, the lady is seen holding the dog while walking near the bridge and then walks close to the rail. It is evident that the dog seems to fight as she tries to push it over the rail. At one instance, the dog is seen grabbing the bridge to try and stop falling.

It falls into the river and is seen fighting in the fast flowing water. No information is provided in the video clip to show if it reaches safety or not. The video has been widely shared online and has been condemned by users for its cruelty.

Why Did The Woman Push The Dog?

There hasn’t been any proof as far as the cause of the incident is concerned yet. Some information posted online states that the dog had attacked people in the past, and maybe the woman had reacted in a rage. But then again, it hasn’t been proved yet either, and the exact sequence of events leading to the incident isn’t known yet either. This point is crucial since the viral video covers only a part of the story.

Police Reportedly Looking For The Woman

It has been reported that the local police have filed a case and are trying to determine the identity of the lady featured in the video clip. The identity of the woman featured in the video clip is still unknown. Authorities will also conduct an investigation to find out what became of the dog once it had been washed away by the river.

This development has forced animal lovers to call for an action against the culprit.

Watch The Nepal Dog Viral Video



This incident has garnered an outpouring of anger from people all over the internet, especially from animal lovers who are calling for the woman in question to be brought to book if the claims are proved true.

On the other hand, there are certain aspects of the incident that are still uncertain. While the video captures the dog being thrown into the water, it does not clarify what exactly happened before and after the incident took place.

ALSO READ: Chinese Women’s First Bite Of Indian Biryani, But It’s Her Hilarious Spoon Skills That Have The Internet Laughing

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Nepal Viral Video: Woman Pushes Dog Off Bridge Into Fast-Flowing River, Shocking Footage Sparks Outrage — Watch What Happened
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Nepal Viral Video: Woman Pushes Dog Off Bridge Into Fast-Flowing River, Shocking Footage Sparks Outrage — Watch What Happened

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Nepal Viral Video: Woman Pushes Dog Off Bridge Into Fast-Flowing River, Shocking Footage Sparks Outrage — Watch What Happened

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Nepal Viral Video: Woman Pushes Dog Off Bridge Into Fast-Flowing River, Shocking Footage Sparks Outrage — Watch What Happened
Nepal Viral Video: Woman Pushes Dog Off Bridge Into Fast-Flowing River, Shocking Footage Sparks Outrage — Watch What Happened
Nepal Viral Video: Woman Pushes Dog Off Bridge Into Fast-Flowing River, Shocking Footage Sparks Outrage — Watch What Happened
Nepal Viral Video: Woman Pushes Dog Off Bridge Into Fast-Flowing River, Shocking Footage Sparks Outrage — Watch What Happened
Nepal Viral Video: Woman Pushes Dog Off Bridge Into Fast-Flowing River, Shocking Footage Sparks Outrage — Watch What Happened

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