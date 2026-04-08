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Home > Offbeat News > ‘Ganda Mat Karo…Saaf Karo Yahan Ab’: Nepali Man Makes Indian Tourists Clean Gutkha Spit From Street, Video Goes Viral — Watch

‘Ganda Mat Karo…Saaf Karo Yahan Ab’: Nepali Man Makes Indian Tourists Clean Gutkha Spit From Street, Video Goes Viral — Watch

Nepali Man Makes Indian Tourists Clean Gutkha Spit From Street: The users of social media indicated that the actions of individuals usually determine the way a whole country is viewed in the world.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 8, 2026 15:03:24 IST

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‘Ganda Mat Karo…Saaf Karo Yahan Ab’: Nepali Man Makes Indian Tourists Clean Gutkha Spit From Street, Video Goes Viral — Watch

A viral video currently spreading online on social media has sparked a new discussion on civic responsibility and tourist behaviour after a Nepali resident was filmed confronting a group of Indian men for spitting gutka on a busy road. The video, purportedly shot in Nepal, records an incident that most users have termed as being awkward and warranted, given the increasing worry about personal hygiene and consideration of common grounds.

Watch Viral Video: Nepali Man Makes Indian Tourists Clean Gutkha Spit From Street

The video shows the Indian tourists, riding in a car, being stopped by a local resident after one of them spits gutka out of the car onto the road. The Nepali man sternly yet politely rebukes them, telling them to clean up the mess and to not forget that they are in a country they come to visit. ‘Nahi bhai, India nahi, Nepal hai, ganda mat karna, aap itne bade desh se ho, idhar aake ganda karte ho’, he is heard saying. After the confrontation, one of the men apologises and goes on to clean the stain with water, as the local keeps emphasizing the need to clean up the places of worship.



Nepali Man Makes Indian Tourists Clean Gutkha Spit From Street: Goes Viral 

The video rapidly became viral, attracting very strong user response on platforms. The Nepali man was commended by many who admired his calm but decisive attitude, but referred to it as a demonstration of civic pride and responsibility. Others indicated that this move is required to deter irresponsible behaviour, whereas others noted that this kind of accountability should also be promoted in other areas. Meanwhile, a part of the internet was critical of the tourists, and some of these remarks portrayed frustration at seeing instances of littering and spitting in the streets recur.

In addition to these immediate reactions, the incident has opened up a wider debate on civic sense, particularly when travelling in a foreign country. The users of social media indicated that the actions of individuals usually determine the way a whole country is viewed in the world. The episode is a reminder that it is the duty of any traveler to respect the local norms, keep things clean and conscious of their behaviour. The video has been able to highlight the need to be more responsible and be more aware in the social areas whether at home or even abroad as the video continues to go viral.

Also Read: Pune Man Orders ‘Chef’s Kiss’, Gets ‘Chef’s Lips’, Weird Dish Goes Viral; Netizens Joke ‘Imran Hashmi Fan Moment’

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Tags: civic sense debategutka spitting incidentIndian tourists gutka videoNepal viral videoNepali Man Makes Indian Tourists Clean Gutkha Spit From StreetNepali man viral video

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‘Ganda Mat Karo…Saaf Karo Yahan Ab’: Nepali Man Makes Indian Tourists Clean Gutkha Spit From Street, Video Goes Viral — Watch

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‘Ganda Mat Karo…Saaf Karo Yahan Ab’: Nepali Man Makes Indian Tourists Clean Gutkha Spit From Street, Video Goes Viral — Watch
‘Ganda Mat Karo…Saaf Karo Yahan Ab’: Nepali Man Makes Indian Tourists Clean Gutkha Spit From Street, Video Goes Viral — Watch
‘Ganda Mat Karo…Saaf Karo Yahan Ab’: Nepali Man Makes Indian Tourists Clean Gutkha Spit From Street, Video Goes Viral — Watch
‘Ganda Mat Karo…Saaf Karo Yahan Ab’: Nepali Man Makes Indian Tourists Clean Gutkha Spit From Street, Video Goes Viral — Watch

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