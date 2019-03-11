This Nepalese stray dog has done something most of us won't: Mera, the stray dog accompanied a group of travellers and somehow made it to the peak of the Baruntse mountain which is at a height of 23,000-foot. Mera climbed the mountain with them for the next three weeks until she reached the summit on November 9, 2018.

Nepalese stray dog sets a record by climbing Mount Baruntse with a travelling group: In the world full of wonders, an unforgettable phenomenon took place on November 9, 2018, when a stray dog climbed up the Great Himalayas along with a travelling team and marked the highest record ever made by a dog. The stray dog accompanied a group of travellers and somehow made it to the peak of the Baruntse mountain which is at a height of 23,000-foot. The camp was lead by Don Wargowsky who was leading the group from Kathmandu based Summit Climb. He saw Mera and they both instantly became friends. Mera is assumed to be a cross of the Tibetan Mastiff and a Himalayan Sheepdog.

Mera climbed the mountain with them for the next three weeks until she reached the summit on November 9, 2018. The Nepalese people consider the dogs as a symbol of good luck. Don Wargowsky said that he was not astonished to se a dog joining them in reaching the summit. He also mentioned that they have never witnessed such a thing before and Mera was a special dog as she bought good luck on the journey. Some of his team members even said that she was a blessed dog.

The stray dog that climbed Baruntse with me Posted by Don Wargowsky on Wednesday, 6 March 2019

Billi Beirling, an official of Himalayan Database, an organisation that documents climbing journeys in Nepal said that he is not aware of any dog actually reaching the peak of any mountain in Nepal. He also mentioned that he hopes Mera won’t get into trouble for climbing Baruntse mountain without a permit.

Previously, some dogs were spotted at the Everest Base Camp and follow climbers up to the Camp II but Mera made the highest record. Mera stayed in the freezing weather on her own continuously for two days.

For all the latest Offbeat News, download NewsX App

Read More