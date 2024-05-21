New Driving Rules: Skip RTO Visits For Licenses Starting June 1

Starting June 1, 2024, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in India will implement new regulations allowing driving tests to be conducted at private driving schools instead of solely at government Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). This shift is part of a broader effort to streamline the licensing process and enhance road safety and environmental standards.

Private Driving Schools: New Testing Grounds

Under the new rules, individuals can take their driving tests at approved private driving schools. These schools will be authorized to conduct tests and issue the necessary certificates for obtaining a driving license. This change is aimed at reducing congestion at RTOs and making the process more convenient for applicants.

To qualify as a testing center, driving training centers must meet specific requirements. They must have at least one acre of land for basic operations and two acres if they offer training for four-wheelers. Additionally, these schools need to have access to proper testing facilities. Trainers at these schools must possess a high school diploma or equivalent, at least five years of driving experience, and knowledge of biometrics and IT systems.

Training Requirements

Training programs will differ based on the type of vehicle:

Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) : Training will span 29 hours over four weeks, with 8 hours dedicated to theory and 21 hours to practical driving.

Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV) : Training will be more extensive, requiring 38 hours over six weeks, including 8 hours of theory and 31 hours of practical instruction.

Simplified Licensing Process

The ministry’s new rules also simplify the process of obtaining a driving license by reducing the paperwork required. This change is expected to lessen the number of physical visits to RTOs, making it easier for applicants to navigate the system. The required documents will vary based on whether the application is for a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler license.

Fines and Penalties

The fines for speeding remain between ₹1,000 and ₹2,000. However, if a minor is caught driving, the penalties are severe: a ₹25,000 fine, cancellation of the vehicle owner’s registration, and the minor being barred from obtaining a driving license until the age of 25.

Environmental Measures

In a bid to make India’s roads more eco-friendly, the ministry plans to eliminate approximately 9,000 old government vehicles and enforce stricter emission standards for other vehicles. This initiative aims to reduce pollution and promote cleaner air.

License Fees and Charges

The new fee structure for various licensing services is as follows:

Learner’s License (Form 3) : ₹150, with an additional ₹50 for the test or retest.

Driving Test : ₹300 for the test or retest.

Driving License Issuance : ₹200.

International Driving Permit : ₹1,000.

Adding a Vehicle Class : ₹500.

Hazardous Goods Vehicle Authorization : ₹200 for issuance or renewal.

Standard Driving License Renewal : ₹200 (₹300 if after the grace period, plus ₹1,000 per year or part thereof).

Driving Instruction School Licensing : ₹5,000 for issuing or renewing licenses, the same for duplicate licenses.

Appealing Licensing Authority Orders (Rule 29) : ₹500.

Changing Address or Other Particulars on a License : ₹200.

These measures are expected to make the licensing process more efficient and environmentally friendly, reflecting the ministry’s commitment to improving road safety and reducing vehicular pollution in India.

Show Full Article