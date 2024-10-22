Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Newly Discovered Snake Species In Western Himalayas Named After Leonardo DiCaprio

The new species, which has dozens of teeth, is small in size, growing up to about 22 inches. It features a broad collar with small dark brown spots, a robust skull, and a steeply domed snout, and inhabits areas approximately 6,000 feet above sea level.

Newly Discovered Snake Species In Western Himalayas Named After Leonardo DiCaprio

A newly discovered snake species in the western Himalayas has been named after Hollywood actor and producer Leonardo DiCaprio, in recognition of his efforts towards conservation. The species has been classified under a new genus called Anguiculus, which means “small snake” in Latin.

The snake, named Anguiculus dicaprioi or DiCaprio’s Himalayan snake, was identified by a group of researchers from India, Germany, and the United Kingdom in 2020 during their search for lesser-known reptile species in India.

Newly Discovered Snake Named After Leonardo DiCaprio

Their findings were published on Monday in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports. The researchers honored DiCaprio with the species name to acknowledge his work in raising awareness about climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution-related health issues.

The discovery occurred in the mountainous regions of the western Himalayas, specifically in Himachal Pradesh, where brown-colored snakes were spotted on a muddy road.

The snakes remained still when approached and made no attempt to bite. Further study, including DNA analysis and comparison with other snakes, confirmed the identification of the new species.

Where Is It Found?

The snake has also been found in areas like Chamba and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, Nainital in Uttarakhand, and Chitwan National Park in Nepal, as per a professor from Mizoram University and a member of the research team. Other contributors to the discovery included Zeeshan A. Mirza, Virender K. Bhardwaj, Saunak Pal, Gernot Vogel, Patrick D. Campbell, and Harshil Patel.

The new species, which has dozens of teeth, is small in size, growing up to about 22 inches. It features a broad collar with small dark brown spots, a robust skull, and a steeply domed snout, and inhabits areas approximately 6,000 feet above sea level.

ALSO READ: This Is How Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reacted To Singer Marrying Herself 

Filed under

latest viral news leonardo dicaprio snake species Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

PM Modi Says New Indian Consulate Opens in Kazan

PM Modi Says New Indian Consulate Opens in Kazan

HSCC Gets Rs 1,322 cr worth Work Orders From ESIC For Hospital Construction

HSCC Gets Rs 1,322 cr worth Work Orders From ESIC For Hospital Construction

PM Modi And Putin Discuss Strategic Ties At BRICS Summit | WATCH

PM Modi And Putin Discuss Strategic Ties At BRICS Summit | WATCH

US Elections 2024: Who Are The Key Candidates And How Are They Nominated?

US Elections 2024: Who Are The Key Candidates And How Are They Nominated?

The Concept Of ‘Vote By Mail’ In The US, All You Need To Know

The Concept Of ‘Vote By Mail’ In The US, All You Need To Know

Entertainment

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The Shining

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox