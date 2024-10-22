Newly Discovered Snake Species In Western Himalayas Named After Leonardo DiCaprio

The new species, which has dozens of teeth, is small in size, growing up to about 22 inches. It features a broad collar with small dark brown spots, a robust skull, and a steeply domed snout, and inhabits areas approximately 6,000 feet above sea level.

A newly discovered snake species in the western Himalayas has been named after Hollywood actor and producer Leonardo DiCaprio, in recognition of his efforts towards conservation. The species has been classified under a new genus called Anguiculus, which means “small snake” in Latin.

The snake, named Anguiculus dicaprioi or DiCaprio’s Himalayan snake, was identified by a group of researchers from India, Germany, and the United Kingdom in 2020 during their search for lesser-known reptile species in India.

Newly Discovered Snake Named After Leonardo DiCaprio

Their findings were published on Monday in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports. The researchers honored DiCaprio with the species name to acknowledge his work in raising awareness about climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution-related health issues.

The discovery occurred in the mountainous regions of the western Himalayas, specifically in Himachal Pradesh, where brown-colored snakes were spotted on a muddy road.

The snakes remained still when approached and made no attempt to bite. Further study, including DNA analysis and comparison with other snakes, confirmed the identification of the new species.

Where Is It Found?

The snake has also been found in areas like Chamba and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, Nainital in Uttarakhand, and Chitwan National Park in Nepal, as per a professor from Mizoram University and a member of the research team. Other contributors to the discovery included Zeeshan A. Mirza, Virender K. Bhardwaj, Saunak Pal, Gernot Vogel, Patrick D. Campbell, and Harshil Patel.

The new species, which has dozens of teeth, is small in size, growing up to about 22 inches. It features a broad collar with small dark brown spots, a robust skull, and a steeply domed snout, and inhabits areas approximately 6,000 feet above sea level.

