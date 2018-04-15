A businessman in Pakistan took his gold obsession to next level when he came out wearing a gold outfit worth Pakistani rupees 25 lakh on the wedding reception. Salman Shahid wore a golden suit paired with matching tie embroidered with golden crystals. When asked about the reception outfit, Shahid said I always wanted to wear golden shoes. He added that I wanted to tell people that wealth is like the dirt on your feet, it should stay there.

People in subcontinent love gold and marriages are the occasions where they can showcase it. People from countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh don’t count money when it comes to expenditure on marriages, it can be on clothes especially of bride and groom, decoration, and others. A groom in Pakistan took his gold obsession to next level when he came out wearing the most fancy dress of the occasion – made of gold. A businessman from Lahore draws everybody’s attention on his wedding reception.

Salman Shahid wore a golden suit paired with matching tie embroidered with golden crystals. The groom doesn’t stop here, he had his matching real golden shoes to compliment suit and tie and to make the whole attire glittery. When asked about his wedding reception outfit, the Pakistan man said, “I always wanted to wear gold shoes. People wear it around their neck or as a crown. I wanted to tell people that wealth is like the dirt on your feet, it should stay there.” He added that he always wanted to wear golden shoes.

According to the reports published in Pakistani media, the estimated cost of entire groom’s outfit is 25 lakh Pakistani rupees. The suit cost the groom 63,000 Pakistan rupees as it came embedded with crystals and jewels. The shoes, made out of 320 grams of real gold, cost a whopping Pakistani rupees 17 lakh. The pictures of the groom’s wedding outfit have gone viral on the internet.

Reacting to the groom’s dress, an Instagram user said, “One can pay for a surgery by selling one shoe.” Another user on the social media website said, “I would like to see what the bride wore if the groom had such nakhrey (tantrums).” The reports added that the groom on the wedding day was guarded by several security guards.

