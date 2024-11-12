Night Cycling Grows In Popularity Across Chinese Cities

As for the students, the ride to Kaifeng—whether by bike or foot—remains a symbol of youthful determination and the search for adventure, even in the face of unexpected challenges.

A night-time cycling trend that started with just a few students seeking delicious soup dumplings has exploded into a phenomenon, attracting over 100,000 people on Friday night. The event, which took cyclists from Zhengzhou to Kaifeng in Henan province, clogged major highways, overwhelmed local infrastructure, and prompted authorities to intervene.

From Four Cyclists to 100,000: The Night Ride Phenomenon

What began as a small group of four Chinese students embarking on a 50km bike ride in search of Kaifeng’s famous soup dumplings quickly spiraled out of control. The viral trend gained traction among students, mostly using public bike-share services, and by Friday, tens of thousands of cyclists were riding through Henan province, with the final destination being the ancient city of Kaifeng.

Liu Lulu, a student from Henan University, shared her excitement with China Daily: “It was more than just a bike ride. We sang together and cheered each other on as we climbed uphill. You could feel the energy and passion of the youth.”

Kaifeng Overwhelmed: A Small City Struggles with Massive Crowds

While the ride was an exciting display of youthful enthusiasm, Kaifeng—a much smaller city—was quickly overwhelmed. The influx of cyclists created a chaotic scene, with restaurants, hotels, and public spaces bursting at the seams. In videos shared online, tens of thousands of cyclists can be seen filling the Zhengkai Expressway, the main road connecting Zhengzhou and Kaifeng, leading to severe traffic disruptions.

Local authorities, faced with the overwhelming crowd, had to step in. Police used loudhailers to urge cyclists to leave, offering free buses for those who couldn’t return by bike. But the damage was done: the city was clogged, and garbage and abandoned bikes littered the streets.

Authorities Respond: Restrictions and Complaints from Locals

In response to the overwhelming event, Zhengzhou authorities announced temporary restrictions on bike paths and roads for the weekend. Bike-sharing apps also warned that they would lock bikes remotely if taken out of designated areas in Zhengzhou. Additionally, some universities in Zhengzhou implemented measures, including banning bicycles on campuses and requiring students to apply for passes to leave.

The massive turnout sparked complaints, particularly from Kaifeng residents, who voiced frustrations about the crowd control issues and environmental impact. Despite the backlash, many students took to social media to apologize for the mess but defended their participation in the event. The controversy led to heated debates online about whether universities, the media, and local authorities had adequately prepared for such a large-scale event.

“One of the commenters on Weibo said it best: ‘At first, this was all hyped up, but in the end, it ended in chaos. Media, you should reflect on your role in encouraging this behavior,’” said a local observer.

The Growing Trend of Night Cycling in China

This cycling trend isn’t unique to Henan; night cycling has been gaining popularity in several Chinese cities, with students riding for fun, fitness, and sometimes just to experience the nightlife. However, no other city has seen crowds as large as the one that took over Kaifeng.

Despite the bike bans and restrictions, many students remained determined to join the fun. On Saturday, some took to walking instead of biking, determined to continue the tradition. “I followed my boyfriend on a night ride to Kaifeng,” one student shared on social media, “but now the police won’t let anyone bike there anymore. There are so many bikes left by the side of the road, and now we’re walking. This is what youth is all about!”

What’s Next for China’s Night Cycling Craze?

As this new night cycling trend continues to spread, it raises questions about crowd management, the responsibilities of universities and authorities, and the role of media in fueling such events. While the ride was a spirited expression of youth culture, it has also highlighted the need for better infrastructure and planning for large-scale gatherings.

As for the students, the ride to Kaifeng—whether by bike or foot—remains a symbol of youthful determination and the search for adventure, even in the face of unexpected challenges.