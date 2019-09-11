Nirmala Sitharaman blames millennials: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman started outrage by blaming millennials for using Uber, Ola cabs rather than buying a vehicle. Blaming the youth for the economic downturn, hashtag #BOYCOTTMILLENNIALS has started trending on twitter.

Who Are Millennials? Are they responsible for slowdown of the economy?

Nirmala Sitharaman blames millennials: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman kickstarted a storm on Tuesday with her comments blaming millennials for the car sector’s lack of sales amid what is perceived to be an economic downturn. The minister had said millennials prefer Ola, Uber ride apps instead of buying a car, thereby laying the blame square on the age group.

Blaming is easy but taking responsibility for actions is harder and with social media quick to take offense and look for revenge. The hashtag #BoycottMillennials has started trending on twitter and with more than 14,500 tweets, Nirmala Sitharaman is being trolled for her off-hand comments blaming the millennials for not buying vehicles and using cab services such as Ola, Uber rather than looking at the reasons behind such dips.

Extending the analogy put forward by Sitharaman, tweets mocked the finance minister by saying the agricultural economy is seeing a downturn as millennials use Swiggy, Zomato and another one said oxygen crisis will occur due to millennials inhaling more oxygen. Now the question which might arise is why is #BoycottMillennials trending, what is the hashtag and other questions? We have the answers for you.

Who are millennials?

People born between 1981 and 1996 are considered millennials. This is in comparison to Generation X, which is people born in the early-1960s down to the late 1970s, like Sitharaman, herself.

#BoycottMillennials FM things🤣 Automobiles🚘⬇️: Millennials prefer Ola and Uber Water Crisis💦: Millennials drinking more water Real estate 🏗⬇️: Millennials using Oyo and Airbnb Air traffic✈⬇️: Millennials video call than travel Rupee fall ₹ ⬇️: Millennials use Bitcoin — Pradeep Goud Macharla (@Macharlazz) September 11, 2019

Car sales r down coz Millenials r using Ola/ Uber ..

*Commercial vehicles r not in demand ..

Coz Millenials r loving the TikTok Rides on Bullock Carts 🤣#SayItLikeNirmalaTai #BoycottMillennialshttps://t.co/tzbFLxzU5r — Aarti (@aartic02) September 11, 2019

The market for 'Gobar' is down,

because millennials ain't buying 'no shit'.#SayItLikeNirmalaTai #BoycottMillennials — Vikas Yadav (@MonkWhoLeft_FB) September 11, 2019

Are millennials responsible for the slowdown of the economy?

From paying taxes to using multinational companies’ services, millennials, rather than being the cause for the dip, are the reason for the stability in the nation’s GDP. The youth are tired of hearing the same blame game – This generation knows nothing, this generation is responsible for all the wrongdoings and so on. Everything which goes wrong around the world is not due to the millennials alone.

Take a look at some of the memes trending on boycott millennials:

Oxygen crisis will be occur because millennial inhale more oxygen in the morning. #BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/V2GTXnGjr5 — कुमारी रत्ना (@kriratna) September 11, 2019

Oh no! I took an #Uber to work today. I am responsible to the downfall of Automobile industry. #NirmalaSitaraman #SayItLikeNirmalaTai #BoycottMillennials PS: I am not sure if I am a Millennial 😀 — Abheeraj Shinde (@abheerajshinde) September 11, 2019

Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end.#BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/e5yZ3xIv9n — Manvi Rajvanshy (@rajvanshymanvi) September 11, 2019

