LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Nisha Guragain Viral MMS Controversy: Millions Searched for the Video After Her Shocking Denial

Nisha Guragain Viral MMS Controversy: Millions Searched for the Video After Her Shocking Denial

A video circulated online in Nisha Guragain’s name in 2020. The TikTok star denied being the woman shown and said it was being spread for likes and cheap popularity.

Nisha Guragain Viral MMS Controversy (Photo: instagram.com/iamnishaguragain)
Nisha Guragain Viral MMS Controversy (Photo: instagram.com/iamnishaguragain)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 16:59 IST

A viral video linked to TikTok star Nisha Guragain sparked a major controversy in June 2020. The video was widely circulated online and was falsely or allegedly attributed to the social media celebrity. Guragain denied that she was the woman seen in the video. She also reportedly approached the cyber cell over the circulation of the clip.

Nisha Guragain Denies Viral Video

The controversy erupted shortly after the death of fellow TikTok star Siya Kakkar. Guragain’s name began trending after an alleged intimate video surfaced across social media platforms. Guragain maintained that the woman in the video was not her. She also alleged that the clip was being circulated to gain attention.

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, she said the video was being spread for “likes and cheap popularity”. The incident quickly became a topic of discussion on social media, with users searching for the alleged Nisha Guragain viral video.

Cyber Cell Complaint Reportedly Filed

Reports at the time said Guragain had approached the cyber authorities over the circulation of the video. An alleged copy of an FIR also surfaced online.

However, several claims surrounding the video’s origin remained unclear. There were reports about an investigation into how the clip reached social media and who first circulated it. Some social media posts also claimed that Guragain herself had shared the video. However, those claims were not established as fact.

Who Is Nisha Guragain?

Nisha Guragain was among the popular Indian TikTok creators at the time. She had millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram and had built a large following through lip-sync and entertainment videos.

She had also appeared in the music video ‘Romance Karoon’ with Hrithik Chauhan.

The viral-video controversy brought intense attention to her social media accounts. Despite the widespread circulation of the clip, Guragain continued to deny that the woman shown was her.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nisha Guragain Viral MMS Controversy: Millions Searched for the Video After Her Shocking Denial

RELATED News

Rakhi Sawant’s “Leaked MMS” Controversy: The Old Viral Video That Once Took Social Media By Storm

Priyanka Pandit Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Video Of Bhojpuri Actress That Spread Like Wildfire In 2021?

Anjali Arora Fake MMS Controversy: What Really Happened To The Viral Video And Why Is It Back In The Spotlight?

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 15: Pankaj Tripathi Film Crosses Rs 206 Crore, Eyes Rs 300 Crore Worldwide

Train Turns Into OYO Room? Couple’s Intimate Moment Inside Moving Train Triggers Heated Fight as Woman Slaps Man, Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Sevilla FC vs Barcelona FC La Liga 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Shruti Haasan Prayed ‘A Thousand Times’ For Men To Get Periods: Why The Actress Wants Period Leave In Work Contracts

Tiffany Trump Gets Her ‘Desi Girl’ Moment At Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, Stuns In Manish Malhotra Lehenga

DUSU Election Results 2026: ABVP Sweeps 3 Posts As Yash Dabas Wins President By 2,053 Votes, Shokeen Secures VP

Nisha Guragain Viral MMS Controversy: Millions Searched for the Video After Her Shocking Denial

AS Roma vs Inter Milan Prediction: When And Where to Watch Serie A Clash? Check Live Streaming Details, Team News And More

Bomb Blasts Rock Dhaka as Bus Goes Up in Flames, 200+ Police Checkpoints Deployed Across Capital

Family Full House With Rohit Sharma: When And Where To Watch As Team India Star Marks His Television Debut?

India can strengthen its position as a global ferro-alloys hub as steel industry scales up: IFAPA

Affair With Neighbour’s Wife Turns Deadly: Man’s Throat Slit, Head Severed In Shocking Murder

Nisha Guragain Viral MMS Controversy: Millions Searched for the Video After Her Shocking Denial

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nisha Guragain Viral MMS Controversy: Millions Searched for the Video After Her Shocking Denial

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nisha Guragain Viral MMS Controversy: Millions Searched for the Video After Her Shocking Denial
Nisha Guragain Viral MMS Controversy: Millions Searched for the Video After Her Shocking Denial
Nisha Guragain Viral MMS Controversy: Millions Searched for the Video After Her Shocking Denial
Nisha Guragain Viral MMS Controversy: Millions Searched for the Video After Her Shocking Denial
Nisha Guragain Viral MMS Controversy: Millions Searched for the Video After Her Shocking Denial

QUICK LINKS