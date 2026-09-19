Nisha Guragain Viral MMS Controversy: Millions Searched for the Video After Her Shocking Denial

A viral video linked to TikTok star Nisha Guragain sparked a major controversy in June 2020. The video was widely circulated online and was falsely or allegedly attributed to the social media celebrity. Guragain denied that she was the woman seen in the video. She also reportedly approached the cyber cell over the circulation of the clip.

Nisha Guragain Denies Viral Video

The controversy erupted shortly after the death of fellow TikTok star Siya Kakkar. Guragain’s name began trending after an alleged intimate video surfaced across social media platforms. Guragain maintained that the woman in the video was not her. She also alleged that the clip was being circulated to gain attention.

According to reports, she said the video was being spread for “likes and cheap popularity”. The incident quickly became a topic of discussion on social media, with users searching for the alleged Nisha Guragain viral video.

Cyber Cell Complaint Reportedly Filed

Reports at the time said Guragain had approached the cyber authorities over the circulation of the video. An alleged copy of an FIR also surfaced online.

However, several claims surrounding the video’s origin remained unclear. There were reports about an investigation into how the clip reached social media and who first circulated it. Some social media posts also claimed that Guragain herself had shared the video. However, those claims were not established as fact.

Who Is Nisha Guragain?

Nisha Guragain was among the popular Indian TikTok creators at the time. She had millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram and had built a large following through lip-sync and entertainment videos.

She had also appeared in the music video ‘Romance Karoon’ with Hrithik Chauhan.

The viral-video controversy brought intense attention to her social media accounts. Despite the widespread circulation of the clip, Guragain continued to deny that the woman shown was her.