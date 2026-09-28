Nisha Guragain Viral MMS: What Happened To The Leaked Video Of TikTok Star That Sent Her Name Trending?

A viral intimate video linked to TikTok star Nisha Guragain triggered a major controversy in June 2020, shortly after fellow TikTok creator Siya Kakkar died. The clip was widely circulated online and was allegedly attributed to Guragain, but she denied that the woman shown was her. The controversy led to searches for the Nisha Guragain Viral MMS, while Guragain reportedly approached the cyber cell over its circulation.

Guragain said the video was being spread to attract attention and described it as an attempt to gain “likes and cheap popularity”. She continued to deny that she appeared in the clip despite its widespread circulation across social media platforms.

Nisha Guragain Viral MMS controversy led to cyber complaint

Reports at the time said Guragain approached cyber authorities over the circulation of the video. An alleged copy of an FIR also surfaced online. Authorities were reportedly looking into how the clip reached social media and who first circulated it.

However, several claims surrounding the Nisha Guragain Viral MMS remained unclear. Some social media posts alleged that Guragain herself had shared the clip, but those claims were not established as fact. The origin of the video and the identity of the woman in it remained disputed.

Nisha Guragain Viral MMS brought intense attention online

Guragain was among India’s popular TikTok creators at the time, with millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram. She became known for lip-sync and entertainment videos and had also appeared in the music video ‘Romance Karoon’ with Hrithik Chauhan.

The Nisha Guragain Viral MMS controversy brought intense attention to her social media accounts. Despite the video being widely circulated, Guragain maintained that the woman shown was not her.

Nisha Guragain Viral MMS claims remained unverified

The incident became a major social media talking point, particularly after Guragain’s name began trending following Siya Kakkar’s death. While the clip continued to circulate and users searched for the alleged Nisha Guragain Viral MMS, reports at the time did not establish the claims about its origin or prove that Guragain was the person shown.

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