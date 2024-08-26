For older generations, phone conversations were a norm, including parents, grand parents as they have been through the era of landline.

“Hello, you’ve reached XYZ’s voicemail. Please note that I won’t be checking messages or returning calls, so no need to leave one.” And these are so Genzs as they just like talking to people on call.

According to a recent survey, about 25% of people aged 18 to 34 never answer phone calls. Many ignore the ringing, opt to text back, or search the number online if it’s unfamiliar. The Uswitch survey of 2,000 individuals also revealed that nearly 70% of those aged 18-34 prefer texting over making phone calls.

However, speaking to some Genz around, Srishti an employee in NewsX shared, “I prefer texting, because i can let out all my feelings at once and this also helps me avoid listening to others.”

This will definately sound rude to Boomers (Parents or elder to them) as they have spent time reaching out people on call and believe it to be an easy mode of communication.

Recalling the time when Nokia phone had generation where patience and price was a challenge. When 3 minimum button press was needed to type a letter with minimum words as 60 characters that costed 10p per message.

Speaking to Priyanka- employee on NewsX said, “I only answer calls if they are important or a priority; otherwise, I rarely pick them up.”

So, instead of talking on call, young people remain connected through group chats that buzz with a mix of trivial messages, memes, and gossip. Many of these interactions now occur on social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat, where sending images and memes alongside texts is common. Although phone calls are largely avoided, the use of voice notes has sparked debate among younger generations. The Uswitch survey found that 37% of 18-34 year olds prefer voice notes, while only 1% of those aged 35-54 share this preference.

