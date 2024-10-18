No Friends, No Non-Veg: Gen Z Faces Extreme House-Hunting In Delhi And Bengaluru

Recent data reveals that rental prices are surging in major Indian cities, with Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Bengaluru leading the way, experiencing year-on-year increases of 32.1%, 24.5%, and 23.7%, respectively.

For those who have relocated for work or studies, the search for a rental home is anything but straightforward. Cramped quarters, soaring rents, and restrictive curfews turn the house-hunting experience into a formidable challenge for young individuals.

The tragic case of Anjali Gopnarayan, a 24-year-old UPSC aspirant who took her own life in July while living in a paying guest accommodation in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, highlights the severe pressures faced by many. In her three-page note, she described a landscape filled with problems, including the unaffordable rent of PGs and hostels. Anjali expressed her struggles with failing the UPSC exam, rising unemployment, alleged examination scams, and the exploitation faced by students from PG and hostel owners.

Anjali’s situation is not unique. Young people across genders grapple with immense challenges when seeking flats in metropolitan areas such as Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai.

The Burden of Exorbitant Rent

Rent is the most pressing concern. Data indicates that an average 24-year-old earns between Rs 4,000 and Rs 12,000 monthly, which often falls far short of covering living expenses in metropolitan areas where rents are exorbitant.

The situation has deteriorated further. Recent figures from Magicbricks reveal that rent has surged across 13 major Indian cities, with Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Bengaluru leading the charge. For example, if you pay Rs 20,000 for a 2BHK, your rent could jump by Rs 6,600 within a year in Greater Noida, leading to an additional Rs 79,200 in annual rent.

But statistics only tell part of the story. Personal accounts of interactions with landlords reveal even more troubling scenarios.

For instance, Shradha Agarwal*, a 24-year-old fashion designer who relocated to Noida from Bihar for her studies in 2020, still finds herself borrowing money from home. Her salary doesn’t cover her living expenses, and rents in areas near her office start at Rs 25,000 for a shared bedroom. After two months of searching, she settled for a semi-furnished flat far from work, simply because she couldn’t find anything within her budget closer to her office.

Many young people report landlords raising rents dramatically, often giving them ultimatums to either pay the increased amount or vacate the property. While rent-control laws stipulate that rents for non-commercial buildings can’t increase by more than 10% annually, tenants reveal that landlords sidestep these regulations by creating new agreements that involve much steeper rent hikes.

Restrictions on Lifestyle

Single renters also face unnecessary restrictions in their living arrangements. Take Puja Das*, a 24-year-old media professional in Delhi NCR. When her landlord abruptly gave her 15 days’ notice to move out, she found herself in a frantic search for a new place. She encountered numerous landlords who prohibited non-vegetarian food.

“I met a landlord who was a tarot card reader. The flat seemed decent, but her list of demands was astonishing,” Puja recalled. Not only could she not cook or order non-vegetarian food, but the landlord also banned parties, male or female friends, smoking, and alcohol.

Puja’s experience is far from isolated. Many landlords impose such rules, particularly on single individuals, with restrictions often more stringent for those in professions with non-traditional hours, such as media or entertainment.

The Stigma Against Singles

Rajesh Shrivastav*, an employer branding professional in Bengaluru, expressed his frustration over the bias against single tenants. “There’s a stereotype that bachelors are irresponsible, prone to drinking and wild parties. It’s unjust. We’re treated differently than families or couples. We can’t even have friends over because we’re single. What the f**k?” he lamented.

In his housing society, complaints about “bachelor issues” often appear alongside concerns about drainage and security.

Challenges for Single Women

For single women, the renting landscape is even more challenging. Landlords tend to prefer families or couples over single female tenants. Shreeja*, a working professional in Andheri, Mumbai, recounted her experience of searching for four months before finally finding a ‘decent’ 1BHK. She was repeatedly rejected by landlords, often without even being asked about her background. When she did inquire, she was told about bad experiences with previous single female tenants.

“Mumbai is considered one of the safest cities for women, but single women still struggle to find equal opportunities in renting,” Shreeja remarked.

Community and Religious Discrimination

Mariam Khan*, who was 27 when she moved to Delhi for work, experienced significant hurdles during her house-hunting journey. It took her six months to find a place and another three years to settle into a satisfactory one. “Muslims can’t find flats; both brokers and landlords refuse them,” she explained. Even after her marriage, her sister in Lucknow faced similar challenges.

Many young people report that landlords are often unwilling to rent to individuals outside their caste or community. One individual mentioned that in certain areas of Mumbai, landlords explicitly prefer “only Marathi tenants.”

The Rise of House-Hunting Scams

As demand for housing grows, so does the prevalence of scams targeting young, often inexperienced renters. Scammers posing as brokers exploit newcomers to the city. Recently, a WhatsApp conversation went viral in which a broker requested Rs 2,500 for a ‘society visiting card’—a so-called ‘refundable fee’ required to view a house in a residential complex.

Ongoing Issues After Moving In

Even after finding a flat, the challenges don’t end. Tenants often face landlords withholding security deposits without justification, evicting them on short notice, and other petty disputes. Palak Agarwal*, a 19-year-old journalism student in Vadodara, Gujarat, shared her distressing experience with a landlord’s father who would frequently enter the house unannounced.

“He would let himself in, even at night. Once, he showed up around 10 PM, claiming he needed to do some work in the house. There were three of us girls living there, and we felt completely uncomfortable,” Palak recounted.

Advocate Satyajeet Sharma from Assam explained that tenants have a fundamental right to privacy, noting that even landlords cannot enter the property without appropriate notice, especially when it’s occupied solely by women. The Rent Control Act in India stipulates that landlords must provide a 24-hour written notice before entering the premises for any reason.

Despite these laws, many single individuals, particularly in metropolitan areas, find that their rights are often ignored, leaving them at the mercy of landlords who are adept at sidestepping regulations.

As thousands of young people leave their hometowns with ambitious dreams, they often find themselves facing the harsh realities of the housing market in metropolitan areas. For many, the choice becomes one of enduring poor living conditions or returning home, abandoning their aspirations.