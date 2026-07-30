LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > ‘No Government Job’ Led To Rejection: Bihar Man Returns As BPSC Officer In First Attempt

‘No Government Job’ Led To Rejection: Bihar Man Returns As BPSC Officer In First Attempt

Aryan Raj turned personal heartbreak into motivation, dedicating himself to disciplined preparation and clearing the BPSC exam in his very first attempt, proving setbacks can become powerful stepping stones to success.

Image ANI Bihar Man Returns as BPSC Officer in First Attempt. Image Credit: AI
Image ANI Bihar Man Returns as BPSC Officer in First Attempt. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 16:17 IST

There’s a strange thing about life’s hardest moments that they sometimes end up producing the strongest results. Aryan Raj, from Bihar, is a case in point. A rough patch in his personal life, capped off by a breakup, could have easily thrown him off track. Instead, he took that pain and poured it into focused preparation, going on to crack the BPSC exam in his very first attempt.

A Journey That Didn’t Start With Privilege

There was nothing handed to Aryan on this journey- no inherited advantage, no easy road. His engineering years were spent at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), and somewhere along the way, college life brought a relationship into the picture as well. It didn’t hold up, though, against the weight of not knowing where his career was headed or whether a secure, stable job was even on the horizon. That uncertainty took its toll as his girlfriend started keeping her distance, and before long, the relationship came apart altogether, leaving him shaken. But Aryan didn’t let that moment decide what his future would look like. He chose to steer it in a new direction himself.

You Might Be Interested In

Books Became His Biggest Companion After the Breakup

Once the relationship was over, Aryan picked himself up and poured everything into preparing for competitive exams. He gave himself a clear target and shaped a disciplined routine around it, spending several hours studying every day without fail. He worked through the syllabus, built notes on the subjects that mattered most, and kept solving mock tests along the way for sharpening his preparation bit by bit as he went.  His focus wasn’t limited to simply clearing the exam; he worked just as hard on identifying and correcting his weak areas.

Cleared BPSC In The First Attempt

That effort paid off when the results of the 67th BPSC examination were declared. Aryan Raj’s name featured among the successful candidates and notably, he achieved this in his very first attempt. Clearing one of the country’s toughest competitive exams on the first try reflects the discipline and commitment he brought to his preparation. His journey also carries a larger message: a difficult chapter in one’s personal life doesn’t have to mark the end of a career path.

A Message For The Youth

For young people who find themselves adrift after a failed relationship or some other personal setback, Aryan Raj’s story offers real motivation. It shows that a setback doesn’t have to be treated as a weakness, as it can just as easily become the very push that moves someone forward. Success, his journey suggests, isn’t just about luck. It comes down to sustained effort, the right strategy, patience and belief in oneself. Aryan refused to let his hardest period define him; instead, he built the foundation of his success on that very time.

Also Read: What Is a Data Breach? The Cyber Threat Everyone Is Talking About Explained

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘No Government Job’ Led To Rejection: Bihar Man Returns As BPSC Officer In First Attempt
Tags: home-hero-pos-7

RELATED News

Why Is Temple Parikrama Important? Discover Its Spiritual Meaning And Benefits

World ORS Day 2026: How Much ORS Does Child Need During Diarrhoea? Here’s What Parents Should Know

Hyderabad Woman Delivers Parcels By Day, Chases B.Ed Dream By Night: Yasmin Shaik’s Story Goes Viral

Why More Successful Women Are Dating Younger Men: The Psychology Behind The Trend

Chanakya Niti: 5 Habits That Can Ruin Your Success, According to Acharya Chanakya

LATEST NEWS

Friendship’s Day Gift Guide: Kingston’s Top Tech Picks for Every Kind of Best Friend

‘No Government Job’ Led To Rejection: Bihar Man Returns As BPSC Officer In First Attempt

Premier League News: Eddie Howe Leaves Newcastle United by Mutual Consent; Matthias Jaissle Set to Replace Him

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana Starts Aug 1: Who Is Eligible For Rs 2500 Monthly Benefit? Rules And More Explained

India vs Bangladesh 2026: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Return? Tamim Iqbal Shares Massive Update

US Strikes Kill Family In Iran’s Qeshm Island As Iranian Attack Leaves Worker Dead In Kuwait

What Is a Data Breach? The Cyber Threat Everyone Is Talking About Explained

Stephen Fleming Named England Test Head Coach; Joe Root Returns as Captain After Ben Stokes’ Exit

Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Faces Backlash After Confrontation With Shilpa Shinde, Fans Call His Behaviour ‘Disrespectful’

Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi: Triple H Breaks Silence on The Beast’s WWE Future Ahead of SummerSlam Hell In A Cell Clash

‘No Government Job’ Led To Rejection: Bihar Man Returns As BPSC Officer In First Attempt

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘No Government Job’ Led To Rejection: Bihar Man Returns As BPSC Officer In First Attempt

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘No Government Job’ Led To Rejection: Bihar Man Returns As BPSC Officer In First Attempt
‘No Government Job’ Led To Rejection: Bihar Man Returns As BPSC Officer In First Attempt
‘No Government Job’ Led To Rejection: Bihar Man Returns As BPSC Officer In First Attempt
‘No Government Job’ Led To Rejection: Bihar Man Returns As BPSC Officer In First Attempt

QUICK LINKS