No Shelter, Minimal Setup Yet Rs 15,000 Daily Sales! Rohtang Pass Seller Charges Rs 100 For Maggi, Rs 40 For Tea

A small roadside food stall in the mountains is drawing attention online after a Maggi seller at Himachal Pradesh’s Rohtang Pass revealed his daily business figures. Despite the off-season and relatively fewer tourists visiting the popular destination, the vendor reportedly generates around Rs 14,000–Rs 15,000 in daily sales by selling Maggi and tea.

The figures have sparked a discussion on social media about the earning potential of small businesses and the hard work involved in running them. While many users were surprised by the numbers, others pointed out that daily turnover should not be confused with actual profit, particularly when operating a stall in a remote mountain location.

How Does Rohtang Pass Maggi Seller Make Rs 15,000 Daily?







The story was brought into the limelight following the sharing of a video by the content creator Harsh Chauhan who had an encounter with the roadside vendor during his visit to Rohtang Pass. Being curious about the activities of the seller in a season with very few tourists, Chauhan asked him about his daily transactions. According to him, business was not too high during this off-season but he sold quite many quantities of food and beverages.

The figures according to which he operates include preparation of about 60-70 Maggi plates and sale of nearly 200 cups of tea per day. He also takes a few orders of eggs but not as much compared to Maggi and tea. What makes the figures more interesting is the pricing. While each Maggi plate is priced at Rs 100, each cup of tea is sold at Rs 40.

As Chauhan has broken down the figures in his Instagram post, daily turnover for the roadside vendor is somewhere around Rs 14,000 to 15,000.

How Much Does The Maggi Seller Earn From Daily Sales?

Based on the quantities and prices shared in the video, the seller’s estimated daily revenue can be calculated as follows:

Maggi: 60–70 plates at Rs 100 each, generating Rs 6,000–Rs 7,000.

Tea: Around 200 cups at Rs 40 each, generating approximately Rs 8,000.

Eggs: Additional sales, although the exact quantity and revenue were not disclosed.

This brings the estimated daily turnover from Maggi and tea alone to approximately Rs 14,000–Rs 15,000.

However, these figures represent gross sales and not the vendor’s actual profit or take-home income. The cost of purchasing ingredients, transporting supplies to the mountain location and maintaining the stall would have to be deducted to calculate his earnings.

Chauhan also highlighted that the figures were recorded during the off-season, adding that the business could potentially see higher sales during the peak tourist months.

Internet Reacts To Rohtang Pass Vendor’s Business

Apart from the figures, the whole interaction brought about a discussion regarding the amount of effort needed to run a business in difficult conditions. Through the sharing of the video, Chauhan made some general observations about entrepreneurship in saying, “And this is just the off-season… imagine the turnover during tourist season!”

He also stressed the need for people to appreciate the importance of entrepreneurship and not judge businesses by the size alone in saying, “So, this is the thing, no business is small.” Several reactions were posted by social media users regarding the post, with some lauding the efforts of the vendor while others stressing the costs of running a business in such a remote place.

One of the reactions appreciated the effort and stressed that the profit was much lower after accounting for the costs. The reaction stated, “They are working Hard if you calculate their income after other expenses then this income is nothing, but Maggie is VERY TASTY.”

Another viewer pointed out the cost of transporting the goods to the destination, stating, “Transport charges bhi jada lgte ha.” Yet another person asked the viewers to keep in mind the challenges and hardships faced by the businessman, stating, “One has to look at the hardship they face.” The other user reiterated the same point and added that there was the cost of transportation as well.

The video has brought into focus the hard work of a small roadside business in one of the popular tourist places in Himachal Pradesh.

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