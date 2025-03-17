Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
No Wasting Money On London Commute: ‘I Won’t Work 5 Days In The Office’, Indian Employee Declines 5-Day Office Grind

The Indian Origin female employee in London shared how her wallet would take a hit with the return-to-office (RTO) policy. She has refused to work from the office for five days, claiming that the country's expensive commute drains her income.

Indian Employee Declines 5-Day Office Grind


In a recent incident, an Indian-origin female employee in London made a statement that was both logical and amusing. Upon hearing her words, you’ll likely find them both appalling and reasonable.

The employee has refused to work from the office for five days, claiming that the country’s expensive commute drains her income. This incident has become a highlight, especially as the debate over returning to the office intensifies among employees who prefer remote work. The Indian-origin employee stated that she will not “drain” her income on London’s costly commute.

The employee took to LinkedIn to vent her frustration about how Gen Z and their salaries are already causing them to struggle, and how returning to the office (RTO) would add additional financial pressure on them.

Return-to-Office Frenzy

In the post, the female employee shared her extensive emotion of how her wallet would take a hit with the return-to-office (RTO) policy. “I won’t be working 5 or 4 days in the office. PERIOD,” the 25-year-old wrote on LinkedIn. She cited the high cost of living as the reason for her refusal to work from the office.

The post also highlighted how, despite having a well-paying job, she still struggles to pay her bills every month. “I’m 25, in a so-called ‘good’ career, living in London, and still barely managing to cover my bills every month. I’ll probably never own a home,” the India-born employee wrote. She also pointed out that career advancement feels like a distant dream, as the top positions are occupied by people who “won’t budge until they retire.”

“Climbing the corporate ladder? Not exactly a dream when the jobs at the top are held by people who won’t budge until they retire. And for what? Working harder for marginally better pay that still won’t keep up with the cost of living?” she asked.

Struggling Salaries of Gen Z: Stuck Between Bills and Dreams in London

The post also highlights the struggles of the Gen Z generation. A recent analysis has found that Gen Z spends the most but is being paid the least. The India-origin female employee pointed out how Gen Z has gotten the short end of the stick. In terms when it comes to corporate perks and salaries.

“We’re expected to survive on salaries from 5 to 10 years ago while paying 5 to 10 times the cost of living,” she wrote on LinkedIn. “Meanwhile, the older generations have their houses, savings, and vacations—yet we’re the ones being told we need to ‘show up’ more.”

The MBA graduate concluded and said that Gen Z employees prioritize flexibility, health, and “not draining a third if not more of our income just to be physically present at a desk.”

London news Work From office

