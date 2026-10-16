No Women, No Modern Music: Inside Jalore’s Temple Where Men Have Kept a 40-Year-Old Garba Tradition Alive

While big-city Navratri grounds thump with DJ beats, a centuries-old temple in Rajasthan’s Jalore is drawing crowds for the opposite reason: drums, devotional songs and men dressed as the Goddess herself.

A Navratri Unlike the Usual

Garba is played in many parts of Jalore during Navratri, but one performance has earned a name of its own. At the ancient Chamunda Mata temple, men take on the form of the Mother Goddess and perform the dance in the traditional way. People travel to watch it, not only from Jalore city but from different parts of the district.

A Temple Older Than Memory

The temple is said to be around 1,300 years old and is also known as Pichola ki Pal. According to local belief, worship here centres on the Goddess’s feet, and her charan paduka (footwear) are held to be especially significant. Devotees say that is what sets this shrine apart from others in the region.

Men in the Mother’s Form

During Navratri, men dress as the Goddess and dance garba in the temple’s own tradition. The practice has continued for about 40 years, according to the account shared by those associated with it.

Shyamlal, a man long connected with the tradition, told Local 18 that he took part in it himself several years ago. For him, he said, it was never just a dance. It was worship and a custom handed down over the years. He added that even today the men performing it draw people from across Jalore to watch.

Drums and Devotional Songs, Not DJs

The temple’s garba stands out for what it leaves out. In large cities, garba is now largely set to DJ sets and modern music. Here, the dance is accompanied by the dhol and devotional songs. Shyamlal pointed out that garba itself has changed a great deal in recent times, but the temple has held on to its older form.

That, devotees say, is a large part of the draw. For many in the crowd, the sound and setting feel closer to what garba once was.

What the Tradition Now Means

Over four decades, the performance has become a marker of Jalore’s religious faith as well as its folk culture. For the community, keeping it unchanged is part of the offering to the Goddess.

What Lies Ahead

The question for the temple is the same one many traditions face: whether younger people will keep coming, and keep taking part, as the rest of Navratri grows louder around it. For now, as the drums continue and the crowds gather each year, the custom shows no sign of fading.

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