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Home > Offbeat News > Nobody Expected What Police Found At A Mobile Shop, 150 Obscene Clips Exposed A Shocking Amravati MMS Scandal In 2011

Nobody Expected What Police Found At A Mobile Shop, 150 Obscene Clips Exposed A Shocking Amravati MMS Scandal In 2011

A 2011 police raid in Maharashtra's Amravati uncovered around 150 obscene video clips allegedly involving college students from Vidarbha. Two men were arrested as police investigated the case.

Amravati MMS scam 2011 (Photo: AI)
Amravati MMS scam 2011 (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 19:02 IST

Digital scams have become quite common nowadays, when every day we got to hear that someone’s private video has been leaked. But this was not common in 2011, when around 150 obscene video clips were seized during a raid in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region. As per reports published at that time, some of the clips allegedly featured college girls from different cities. Police suspected that these videos were circulated for monetary gain.
 

Amravati MMS Scam: What Happened?

The case came to light after police raided the house and mobile phone shop of Ankit Gupta on a Sunday night. During the raid, officers reportedly seized around 150 pornographic clippings. Police said some of the material allegedly featured college students from various cities across Vidarbha.

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Contemporary reports also claimed that around 14 to 15 girls from Amravati were allegedly connected to the scandal. Girls from other towns in the region were also reportedly being investigated. However, details about the individual women and their circumstances were limited in the original reports.

Two Arrested In Amravati MMS Case

When the case escalated, police arrested Ankit Gupta and Lokesh Gupta in connection with the case. The arrest also followed the seizure of the video material. Thereafter, the investigators were looking to find out how the clips were collected and circulated. According to the police, the videos were part of a racket in which the girls featured for monetary gains. 

Why The Case Became A Major Story

The Amravati MMS case emerged at a time when mobile phones and MMS were rapidly changing how videos were recorded and shared. The latest case also highlighted the growing concerns over privacy and the misuse of digital technology.

The case became significant as around 150 clips were seized, making it one of the early examples of alleged digital explotation which involves mobile video recordings in Maharashtra. 

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Nobody Expected What Police Found At A Mobile Shop, 150 Obscene Clips Exposed A Shocking Amravati MMS Scandal In 2011
Tags: 150 MMS clipsAmravati MMS caseAmravati MMS scam 2011Amravati MMS Scandal

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Nobody Expected What Police Found At A Mobile Shop, 150 Obscene Clips Exposed A Shocking Amravati MMS Scandal In 2011

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Nobody Expected What Police Found At A Mobile Shop, 150 Obscene Clips Exposed A Shocking Amravati MMS Scandal In 2011
Nobody Expected What Police Found At A Mobile Shop, 150 Obscene Clips Exposed A Shocking Amravati MMS Scandal In 2011
Nobody Expected What Police Found At A Mobile Shop, 150 Obscene Clips Exposed A Shocking Amravati MMS Scandal In 2011
Nobody Expected What Police Found At A Mobile Shop, 150 Obscene Clips Exposed A Shocking Amravati MMS Scandal In 2011
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