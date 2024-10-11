Nobuyo Oyama, Voice of Iconic ‘Doraemon,’ Passes Away at 90

Nobuyo Oyama, the iconic voice behind the beloved Japanese animated character Doraemon, has passed away at the age of 90, her agency confirmed on Friday.

Nobuyo Oyama, the iconic voice behind the beloved Japanese animated character Doraemon, has passed away at the age of 90, her agency confirmed on Friday. The actress, renowned for her role in the Doraemon franchise, died on September 29, due to natural causes related to old age.

A Life Behind the Iconic Voice

Oyama’s passing marks the end of an era for fans of the Doraemon television show, which aired from 1979 to 2005. She voiced the eponymous character, a friendly blue-and-white robotic cat from the future who comes to help a young boy named Nobita. Doraemon is one of Japan’s most cherished anime series, and Oyama’s voice became synonymous with the character, making it one of the most iconic in the anime world.

The Doraemon franchise, which also includes a range of films, video games, and manga, has become a global phenomenon, especially in Asia, with large fanbases in Hong Kong, Vietnam, and beyond. Oyama’s role as the voice of Doraemon played a significant part in its immense success.

Early Career and Rise to Fame

Before becoming the voice of Doraemon, Oyama had already established herself in the entertainment industry. She was part of NHK’s puppet show Boo Foo Woo, which aired from 1960 to 1967. However, it was her portrayal of Doraemon that brought her worldwide fame and recognition.

The 1979 Doraemon series became so intertwined with her that it’s often referred to as the “Oyama edition,” distinguishing it from other adaptations of the popular franchise. Oyama’s portrayal of the robotic cat resonated deeply with audiences, and she became a beloved figure in households across generations.

Tributes Pour In from Fans and Colleagues

The news of Oyama’s passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes on social media, as fans around the world mourn the loss of the voice that shaped their childhoods. Many remembered her with affection, reflecting on the decades of joy and nostalgia that her work had brought to them.

“Ms. Nobuyo Ōyama… She was someone who supported me from the very beginning of my career. Thank you so much for all your hard work over the years. I truly appreciate it,” tweeted Kazuhiko Inoue, the voice behind popular Naruto character Kakashi. Inoue, known for his work on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Demon Slayer, shared his deep respect for Oyama’s legacy in the industry.

Fans also flooded social media platforms with heartfelt messages. “When I think of Doraemon, Nobuyo Oyama’s voice plays in my mind,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Doraemon, I’ve loved you ever since I can remember, thanks to Nobuyo Oyama.”

The Loss of an Icon

Nobuyo Oyama’s death comes shortly after the passing of Noriko Ohara, the voice actress for Nobita, the young boy who befriends Doraemon. The timing has added to the sense of loss felt by fans of the Doraemon series, who are now mourning the deaths of two key voices that brought the show to life for so many.

In a final farewell, Oyama’s agency issued a statement expressing gratitude for the kindness she received during her lifetime. The agency also apologized for the delay in releasing the announcement of her passing and confirmed that a private funeral was held for Oyama, attended only by family members.

Nobuyo Oyama’s contribution to the world of anime and her role in making Doraemon a household name will continue to be cherished by generations of fans around the globe.

