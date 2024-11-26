Non-Veg Takes Over Wedding Feast, Viral Video Sparks Laughter | Watch

Wedding season is in full swing, bringing with it a wave of celebrations, gatherings, and, of course, food. But a viral video has turned the spotlight on an amusing and chaotic moment at one wedding feast. The video, shared by an Instagram user, depicts the hilarious frenzy surrounding the non-vegetarian food stall at a wedding, leaving the vegetarian stall virtually untouched.

In the video, guests can be seen scrambling over each other, tripping, and elbowing their way to the non-veg counter like their lives depended on it. Waiters are visibly struggling to keep up with the demand, while the non-veg dishes—especially the chicken tikka and mutton curry—are the clear stars of the event. On the flip side, the vegetarian stall seems deserted. In contrast to the chaotic scenes at the non-veg stall, the veg counter is eerily quiet, with waiters standing idle, swatting flies.

This stark difference in the popularity of the food stalls speaks to a larger cultural perception: non-veg food is often seen as more exclusive or luxurious, and as a result, it attracts more attention at events like weddings. The video humorously highlights this trend and the lengths some guests will go to secure a plate of their favorite non-veg dishes. It’s a food fight like no other.

While the video’s viral status has led to plenty of online chatter, the comment section was disabled—likely to avoid any heated debates between non-veg and veg food lovers. Nevertheless, the scene has sparked laughs and reminded us all of the unspoken rules of wedding food dynamics.

