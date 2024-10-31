Get the complete list of bank holidays in November 2024 with 13 closures across India, including Diwali, Chhath Puja, and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Get the complete list of bank holidays in November 2024 with 13 closures across India, including Diwali, Chhath Puja, and Guru Nanak Jayanti. Know which states are affected and plan for banking needs. Access digital banking during these holidays.

Banks across India will observe 13 holiday closures in November 2024, depending on national and regional festivals. The Reserve Bank of India listed specific national holidays, so that customers can brace themselves for service disruption. However, digital banking options such as mobile and net banking are still accessible throughout.

Highlights of the holidays

In November, banks will continue to be closed for Diwali, Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti and other state-specific events. The shutdown will affect states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Emphasis on digital banking

Customers are encouraged to use digital banking that supports transactions, payments and account management even during public holidays.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in November

November 1: Diwali Amavasya

November 2: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)

November 3: Sunday

November 7: Chhath

November 8: Chhath

November 9: Second Saturday

November 10: Sunday

November 12: Egas-Bagwal

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 17: Sunday

November 18: Kanakadasa Jayanti

November 23: Seng Kutsnem, Fourth Saturday

November 24: Sunday

State-wise holiday breakdown

November 1: Diwali and Kannada National Festival – Tripura, Karnataka, etc.

November 7 & 8: Chhath Puja – Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal.

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti – Multiple states.

November 18 & 23: Regional holidays in Karnataka and Meghalaya.