Thursday, October 31, 2024
November 2024 Bank Holidays: 13 Days Of Bank Closures Across India, Details Inside

Get the complete list of bank holidays in November 2024 with 13 closures across India, including Diwali, Chhath Puja, and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

November 2024 Bank Holidays: 13 Days Of Bank Closures Across India, Details Inside

Get the complete list of bank holidays in November 2024 with 13 closures across India, including Diwali, Chhath Puja, and Guru Nanak Jayanti. Know which states are affected and plan for banking needs. Access digital banking during these holidays.

Banks across India will observe 13 holiday closures in November 2024, depending on national and regional festivals. The Reserve Bank of India listed specific national holidays, so that customers can brace themselves for service disruption. However, digital banking options such as mobile and net banking are still accessible throughout.

Highlights of the holidays
In November, banks will continue to be closed for Diwali, Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti and other state-specific events. The shutdown will affect states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Emphasis on digital banking
Customers are encouraged to use digital banking that supports transactions, payments and account management even during public holidays.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in November
November 1: Diwali Amavasya
November 2: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)
November 3: Sunday
November 7: Chhath
November 8: Chhath
November 9: Second Saturday
November 10: Sunday
November 12: Egas-Bagwal
November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti
November 17: Sunday
November 18: Kanakadasa Jayanti
November 23: Seng Kutsnem, Fourth Saturday
November 24: Sunday
State-wise holiday breakdown
November 1: Diwali and Kannada National Festival – Tripura, Karnataka, etc.
November 7 & 8: Chhath Puja – Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal.
November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti – Multiple states.
November 18 & 23: Regional holidays in Karnataka and Meghalaya.

