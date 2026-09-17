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Home > Offbeat News > Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Viral Video Had Everyone Hearing Something Else; Here’s What Happened – WATCH

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Viral Video Had Everyone Hearing Something Else; Here’s What Happened – WATCH

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s RCB celebration video went viral after social media users misinterpreted sounds in the background. The actress later revealed that the audio came from a puppy at her friend’s house.

Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 16:53 IST

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently found herself at the centre of an unexpected social media controversy after an Instagram Story celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 victory went viral for an unusual reason. The actress had shared a video while watching RCB’s win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final. However, some social media users claimed they heard inappropriate sounds in the background, leading to speculation and a wave of online reactions.

The situation escalated after the clip was widely circulated and the original Story was deleted.

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What Was In Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Viral Video?

Nushrratt had been sharing her excitement over RCB’s title victory on Instagram. After the team’s win, she posted footage of the celebrations playing on her television while fireworks could be seen at the stadium.  It was the background audio, rather than the visuals themselves, that became the focus of online discussion.

Several users interpreted the sounds as something inappropriate. The speculation quickly turned the otherwise ordinary cricket celebration into a viral controversy.

Watch The Viral Video Here

Nushrratt Bharuccha Reveals The Truth Behind The Sounds

Nushrratt later addressed the issue through Instagram Stories, explaining that the sounds were actually coming from a young puppy at her friend’s house. She said she had been watching the match at her friend’s home when the puppy started making crying sounds. According to the actress, her friend also recorded the same moment from another angle, providing what she described as proof of the source of the audio.

Nushrratt also objected to a separate clarification that had been circulated in her name, calling it fake.

Why Did Nushrratt Delete The Viral Story?

The actress said she had been advised to delete the original video because she feared exactly the kind of speculation that eventually followed. She later criticised the way the clip had been interpreted and urged people not to spread misinformation or make assumptions based on short videos circulating online.  A few days later, Nushrratt also spoke about the wider backlash, describing the online reaction as harassment and saying the episode had left her feeling targeted and emotionally drained.

The episode ultimately became another example of how a short social media clip can quickly acquire a completely different narrative once it begins circulating without its original context.

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Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Viral Video Had Everyone Hearing Something Else; Here’s What Happened – WATCH
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Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Viral Video Had Everyone Hearing Something Else; Here’s What Happened – WATCH
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Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Viral Video Had Everyone Hearing Something Else; Here’s What Happened – WATCH
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