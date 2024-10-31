‘O Stree Kal Aana’ Halloween Decor In A Canada House Goes VIRAL- Watch Video!

The video caught the attention of Maddock Films, the production company behind the Stree series, who reacted by commenting, “It’s going to be a busy Halloween for Stree!

Halloween, celebrated every year on October 31, is a day to honor the departed across various cultures and continents. The festival has roots in the ancient Celtic celebration of Samhain, where people believed that the souls of the deceased returned home, prompting people to dress in costumes to ward off spirits.

Recently, a Halloween display in Brampton, Canada, has gone viral, showing a creative Bollywood-inspired twist that has amused viewers online.

The video, which features a house with a note and a doll in a red saree suspended from the ceiling, alludes to a popular line from the Bollywood movie Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

The note reads, “O Stree Kal Aana,” a memorable dialogue from the film. Shared by the Instagram handle @troll_canadaa_, the video has garnered millions of views.

The video caught the attention of Maddock Films, the production company behind the Stree series, who reacted by commenting, “It’s going to be a busy Halloween for Stree!” Viewers flooded the comment section, with one user writing, “Honestly, it’s cool! People have ghosts from Hollywood too. This one is unique, creative, and relatable. I bet many people will take pictures of it and smile.” Another added, “When I go to Canada, my first stop will be Brampton.”

The 2018 film features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in leading roles.

It tells the story of Chanderi village, whose residents face the eerie presence of Stree, a ghostly figure who targets men during a festival each year. Actress Bhumi Rajgor, who plays the character of Stree in the film’s second installment, Stree 2, also joined the conversation, commenting, “Main to aaj aa gai! (I have come today),” humorously referencing her role.