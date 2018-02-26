In a hilarious video surfaced online, two Pakistani television anchors were seen indulged in a verbal spat. As per reports, the anchors are from a Lahore-based news channel called City 42. In the video clip, the duo can be seen complaining about each other's behaviour to the production crew while the whole incident was captured on the camera.

In the 30-second-long clip, the anchors can be seen indulged in a verbal fight. As per reports, the anchors are from a Lahore-based news channel called City 42. The duo can be seen complaining about each other’s behaviour to the production crew while the whole incident was captured on the camera. As the video clips start, the exasperated male anchor asks the production that, “how is he supposed to do the news bulletin with the female anchor as she was asking him not to talk to her.” The whole incident has made the Pakistani anchor quite irritated and he is actually having a harsh tone. On the other hand, the female anchor is asking him to maintain his ‘Lehja’ (tone). After this, the argument gets intense as both of them starts shouting. And then comes the comment from the female anchor where she calls the other anchor ‘Jahil’. Here the male anchor loses his cool and asks his colleague to mind what she says. Then she confirms from the team that, “Is this all being recorded?”In the end, he complains that there is no end to her tantrums. You can watch the video here:

After the video was released, it immediately went viral. Twitterati went frenzy with the video and re-tweeted it with hilarious comments. Here are some of the tweets:

Pakistani anchors fighting!!

Awww!! How cute and adorable they both are😍😍 But…. Iske nakhre hi nahin khatam ho rahe Bhai…

😜😂😂#Pakistani #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/qfI7VNipsy — Khushboo (@KhushbooTweets) February 26, 2018

This what makes news interesting… rest is fake… Cute Pakistani news anchors.. pic.twitter.com/jHn7syu4zX — Goan Paradise (@Govarashtra) February 26, 2018

When Pakistan TV anchors ‘slip into a short break’. pic.twitter.com/husfLG8DLS — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) February 26, 2018

