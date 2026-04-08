On Camera: Priest Appears To Pour Boiling Milk On Kids As Part Of ‘Sacred Ritual’; Internet Loses Calm, Calls It ‘Inhumane’

A video of a Hindu priest carrying out a ritual involving two young children has gone viral, sparking widespread attention and debate online. In the clip, the priest is seen pouring boiling milk over the children, leaving many viewers concerned and questioning the nature of the act.

The video begins with the priest holding a vessel of milk while the children sit in front of him. He proceeds to pour the milk over them as part of the ritual. As it flows over their bodies, both children appear distressed and begin crying, seemingly uncomfortable with the situation.

Priest Pours ‘Boiling’ Milk

A caption accompanying the post, shared by @asia_decode2, claims, “An Indian Hindu priest appears to be pouring boiling milk on two children as part of a spiritual ritual,” while also criticising the practice as cruel and inhumane.

In the next moments, the priest lifts the younger child and shifts him slightly before continuing to pour more milk over him. The child continues to cry as the ritual goes on. The camera then pans out to show several onlookers nearby, silently observing the proceedings.

The clip quickly gained traction on social media, with many users expressing concern over the children’s safety. Some viewers assumed the milk was extremely hot, which further intensified the backlash.

What Did Grok Say On The Video?

Amid the speculation, a user asked Grok whether the milk was actually boiling. In response, the AI stated that there was no visible steam from the liquid and no signs of burns on the children, suggesting that the milk was not boiling.

Grok further clarified that the act appears to be part of a traditional Hindu ritual, possibly a form of milk ‘abhishekam’ or blessing ceremony practiced in some communities, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, where milk at room temperature is poured over children for spiritual protection or prosperity.

It also noted that claims about the milk being “boiling” were likely exaggerated or false, and that any visible smoke in the background was probably from ritual fires or incense.

Despite this explanation, many users continued to react strongly. One commenter wrote that it was disturbing to witness such practices in the age of advanced technology, while another expressed concern about the treatment of children and the state of society. A third user questioned how such rituals are still carried out in modern times.

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