San Francisco residents and residents of many other U.S West Coast cities, awoke to eerie orange skies, after wildfires darkened the skies, and released soot and ash all over the coastline.

In California, San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley were greeted by orange-rust colored skies, with strong winds still carrying the ash and smoke into Northern California. The sky was lightly tinted yellow on Tuesday, and has now become completely orange, according to bystander’s accounts.

According to Judson Jones, a meteorologist, when the ash and the smoke, get mixed up nearer to the wildfire, they may even have the effect of blocking out the Sun, and making the sky appear like it does at night time.

The recent rash of wildfires has broken the old record for unhealthy air quality, with 25 days straight, in the Bay Area, which was set back in 2018, of 14 consecutive days.

In a lucky accident, the fog from the Pacific Ocean — wedged between the smoke and the ground — acted as a filter, and didn’t allow for the air quality to actually become too unhealthy.

Social media was flooded with images and videos shared from the streets of cities across California, which were shrouded in darkness all day.

Driving across the Golden Gate Bridge at 9:20 IN THE MORNING. pic.twitter.com/nyiY0vWxf5 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 9, 2020

Absolutely no filter involved here. This is the morning sky over San Francisco at 8am. Orange, dark and ashy bc of wildfires. I was two days away from my 8th birthday when Mt. St. Helens shook the planet. I’m from Seattle-Tacoma and i remember the sky looked just like this. pic.twitter.com/zgOkT2Ou5f — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) September 9, 2020

A series of wildfires broke out across California in August, amidst an intense heat wave. Nearly 14,000 firefighters have been deployed to douse the flames, which are believed to have razed at least 2.5 million acres of land till date. Of the multiple wildfires, the SCU Lightning Complex has become one of the most dangerous to break out in the state’s history.

