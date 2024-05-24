Otherworldly Celestial Spectacles: Netizens React, Aliens Or Natural Phenomena?

These celestial spectacles, including the light pillars in Japan and the comet over Spain and Portugal, left netizens mesmerized and sparked speculation about alien visitations. While some marveled at the wonders of nature, others joked about potential extraterrestrial encounters.

Our planet is filled with eccentric phenomena, with all sorts of natural spectacles taking place almost every day. The planet boasts deserts, waterfalls, vast oceans, high-rise mountains, and deep trenches in its water bodies. Beautiful natural phenomena keep occurring on Earth, like the Aurora Borealis in the Northern Hemisphere and waterfalls that flow down like silken milk. However, in a recent encounter, otherworldly things were experienced.

Recently, two spectral phenomena occurred on our planet, leaving everyone awestruck as they witnessed the majestic display. The comet that turned the sky blue in Spain and the celestial pillars in Japan were events that one gets to witness only once in a life-time.

These spectacles were just like something out of a sci-fi movie, which left the observes thinking if this was something extra terrestrial, maybe Aliens? Or was it simply nature’s enchanting display for our eyes?

The Celestial Spectacles

Pillar of lights Japan-The light pillars seen in the coastal town of Diasen in Japan are known as Isaribi Kochu, loosely translated as ‘fish-attracting light pillars’.  Japan Today explained, “When the conditions are just right to produce large enough crystals but no precipitation, the light from their boats reflects off the crystals and shines brightly enough to be seen from shore.”

The viral photo of Isaribi Kochu was captured from Mikuriya Port in Daisen Town, Japan, where the sky displayed various shades of grey, with nine distinct light pillars standing amidst it. Twitter user @Rainmaker1973 shared the image with a caption that reads, “Light pillars are an atmospheric optical phenomenon in which vertical beams of light appear to extend above and/or below a light source. Sometimes they even appear detached from the source. These were spotted over Daisen, a coastal town in Japan.”

How the netizens reacted-

The Comet in Spain ans Portugal– Over the weekend, a stunning comet fragment lit up the skies over regions of Spain and Portugal, offering astronomers a remarkable sight. While many were fortunate enough to witness and photograph this breathtaking celestial phenomenon, it was a selfie taken by a young woman that captured the attention of netizens.

How The Netizens Reacted

The appearance of these events left netizens in a state of shock and awe, with some marveling at the beauty of nature’s handiwork while others speculated about a potential alien invasion. This also sparked a wave of humorous and relatable comments online.

Netizens on X (formerly Twitter) commented, “Alright now THIS version looks like an alien arrival”. One user wrote, “She was at the right time and made the video of her life.”

Another added, “I’d totally use that as the opening scene for an Alien Invasion movie! So cool.” “Almost biblical,” one stated.

One  X user wrote, “Don’t let my grandma see this, she would say it’s heaven,” while another expressed, “There’s something magical about light pillars, almost like a cosmic spotlight show. It’s fascinating how nature mimics art—next time you’re out stargazing, keep an eye out for these ethereal beams, they might just steal the show from the stars.”

Another user wrote, “Well, looks like more Japanese teenagers are being isekai’d,” while someone wrote, “I’m kind of curious what kind of religious phenomenon this inspired in history.”

