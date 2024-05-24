Otherworldly Celestial Spectacles: Netizens React, Aliens Or Natural Phenomena?

Our planet is filled with eccentric phenomena, with all sorts of natural spectacles taking place almost every day. The planet boasts deserts, waterfalls, vast oceans, high-rise mountains, and deep trenches in its water bodies. Beautiful natural phenomena keep occurring on Earth, like the Aurora Borealis in the Northern Hemisphere and waterfalls that flow down like silken milk. However, in a recent encounter, otherworldly things were experienced.

Recently, two spectral phenomena occurred on our planet, leaving everyone awestruck as they witnessed the majestic display. The comet that turned the sky blue in Spain and the celestial pillars in Japan were events that one gets to witness only once in a life-time.

These spectacles were just like something out of a sci-fi movie, which left the observes thinking if this was something extra terrestrial, maybe Aliens? Or was it simply nature’s enchanting display for our eyes?

The Celestial Spectacles

Pillar of lights Japan-The light pillars seen in the coastal town of Diasen in Japan are known as Isaribi Kochu, loosely translated as ‘fish-attracting light pillars’. Japan Today explained, “When the conditions are just right to produce large enough crystals but no precipitation, the light from their boats reflects off the crystals and shines brightly enough to be seen from shore.” The viral photo of Isaribi Kochu was captured from Mikuriya Port in Daisen Town, Japan, where the sky displayed various shades of grey, with nine distinct light pillars standing amidst it. Twitter user @Rainmaker1973 shared the image with a caption that reads, “Light pillars are an atmospheric optical phenomenon in which vertical beams of light appear to extend above and/or below a light source. Sometimes they even appear detached from the source. These were spotted over Daisen, a coastal town in Japan.” Light pillars are an atmospheric optical phenomenon in which vertical beams of light appear to extend above and/or below a light source. Sometimes they even appear as detached from the source. These ones were spotted over Daisen, a coastal town in Japan. pic.twitter.com/Hyhbf0tte6 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 20, 2024 How the netizens reacted-