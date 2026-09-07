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Home > Offbeat News > ‘OYO On Wheels’: Young Couple’s Intimate Moments On Train Upper Berth Resurfaces Online

‘OYO On Wheels’: Young Couple’s Intimate Moments On Train Upper Berth Resurfaces Online

Old video of a young couple sharing intimate moments on a train’s upper berth resurfaces online, sparking privacy concerns and debate over public conduct.

‘OYO On Wheels’: Young Couple’s Intimate Moments On Train Upper Berth Resurfaces Online

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 15:31 IST

An old video showing a couple sharing intimate moments inside a moving train has resurfaced on social media and is once again going viral. The footage, reportedly recorded by another passenger, has sparked discussion over privacy and appropriate conduct in public spaces.

Couple’s Private Moments Reportedly Recorded by Passenger

According to reports, the incident took place during a night journey when two young men and a woman were travelling in the same train coach. As the journey continued, the woman reportedly moved to the upper berth to sleep. Later, after the lights inside the coach were switched off, the couple allegedly began sharing private and intimate moments on the upper berth while other passengers were present in the compartment. Another passenger reportedly recorded the incident, and the footage later circulated on social media. The identities of the people shown in the video have not been independently verified, and the circumstances surrounding the recording and its circulation remain unclear.

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Similar Incidents Have Surfaced Before

This is reportedly not the only instance of couples being filmed while sharing intimate moments during train journeys. From time to time, videos claiming to show couples in private situations inside train compartments, berths and washrooms have surfaced online. Such incidents have also raised concerns about privacy, responsible behaviour in public spaces and the unauthorised recording or sharing of private moments.

Privacy Concerns Over Viral Videos

The resurfacing of the old clip has once again highlighted the risks of recording and circulating private footage without the consent of those involved. Social media users have also urged people to avoid sharing such videos further, particularly when the identities of the individuals involved cannot be confirmed.
Also Read: ‘ChiChi Call’ Viral MMS: The Truth Behind Vera Hill’s Leaked Video

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‘OYO On Wheels’: Young Couple’s Intimate Moments On Train Upper Berth Resurfaces Online
Tags: couple intimate moments traincouple private momentscouple video viralold viral train videotrain upper berth videotrain video resurfacestrain viral videotrain viral video latestupper berth viral videoyoung couple train video

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‘OYO On Wheels’: Young Couple’s Intimate Moments On Train Upper Berth Resurfaces Online

‘OYO On Wheels’: Young Couple’s Intimate Moments On Train Upper Berth Resurfaces Online

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‘OYO On Wheels’: Young Couple’s Intimate Moments On Train Upper Berth Resurfaces Online

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‘OYO On Wheels’: Young Couple’s Intimate Moments On Train Upper Berth Resurfaces Online
‘OYO On Wheels’: Young Couple’s Intimate Moments On Train Upper Berth Resurfaces Online
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