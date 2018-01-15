A driver under the influence of drug flew his overspeeding car into the top floor of a building which housed a dental office. The car paced up through a centre divider and became airbrone before crashing into the dental office's wall.

Drunk driving and over speeding over the years have resulted in several causalities across the globe. Despite regular efforts by country administrations and traffic control department, people tend to transcend the limits and break the rules. In a bizarre incident of over speeding reported from the California state of the United States of America, a car crashed into the second floor of a building. The incident unfolded at Orange County area of the state where the car ploughed in on the top floor of a building which housed a dental practitioner’s office.

The pictures from the incident site which surfaced on the internet show a Nissan Altima stuck into the top floor of the single storey building. As per the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), the driver hit a centre divider, catapulting the vehicle into the air. After becoming airborne the car came flying towards the Dental office and slotted into the big window wall. The car’s front was ploughed inside the wall while the other half hung in the air.

There were two people inside the car and both of them managed to escape uninjured. A minor fire broke out at the scene after immediate impact and the fire authority had to take cognizance of the affected area. The firefighters also helped the strangled passengers escape. The fire was quickly extinguished. Later during the investigation, the local police confirmed that the driver had abused narcotics and was under the influence of drugs. The car was removed with the help of local authorities.