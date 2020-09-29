This video from Ludhiana, Punjab shows a Haldi ceremony with a twist of 'jugaad'. In the thirteen second viral clip, guests are seen using paint rollers to apply the paste on soon to be a bride.

Amid novel coronavirus induced lockdown and pandemic, marriages and other social rituals are taking place under a changed avatar with necessary precautions, masked faces and safety guidelines. Of course, when social distancing and contactless meetings have become the new normal, people are compelled to come up with innovation and creative ways to adjust to the changing social norms when fear of the novel coronavirus looming large. A viral video online is doing rounds capturing this new definition of normalcy and it is sure to burst you into tears of laughter.

This video from Ludhiana, Punjab shows a Haldi ceremony with a twist of ‘jugaad’. Haldi ceremony is an Indian pre-wedding function which is considered auspicious and a holy bath to bless the newlyweds with the mixture of Turmeric (Haldi), oil and water. Family members, elders and close relatives and friends usually join in to bless the couples. So why should a pandemic stop a bride-to-be from this inevitable, Indian tradition? Here’s a social distanced Haldi ceremony to cheer up your day.

In the thirteen second viral clip, guests are seen using paint rollers to apply the paste on soon to be a bride. Of course, the fun fare and excitement didn’t make anyone forget the safety precautions and everyone is seen wearing masks. Watch below:

Innovative Haldi ceremony with Social Distancing! This is a pre-wedding ceremony in India where Turmeric (haldi), oil & water are applied to the bride & groom by married women on the morning of the wedding. The mixture is believed to bless the couple before the wedding. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nHHYrVbOqa — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) September 28, 2020

Also Read: Balika Vadhu director spotted selling vegetables in Azamgarh, narrates ordeal

The clip was shared by famous restaurateur and Forbes world traveller, Harjinder Singh Kukreja on his official account. “Innovative Haldi ceremony with Social Distancing!” read the caption of Kukreja’s post. Amid pandemic and the hardships, such videos definitely made many netizens amused and feel hopeful while adjusting to a newer world of lockdowns and stay at home orders. The total number of coronavirus cases in India now stands at 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Prince Narula joins Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan as a mentor