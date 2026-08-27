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Home > Offbeat News > Pakistan Influencer Mathira’s Private Video Leak: What Was The Issue And How She Reacted

Pakistan Influencer Mathira’s Private Video Leak: What Was The Issue And How She Reacted

Pakistani TV host Mathira Mohammad has denied viral private videos allegedly involving her, saying her name and photos were misused. The unverified controversy highlights growing concerns over fabricated content.

Pakistan Influencer Mathira's Private Video Leak. Image Credit: real_mathira/Instagram
Pakistan Influencer Mathira's Private Video Leak. Image Credit: real_mathira/Instagram

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 17:55 IST

Pakistani TV host and influencer Mathira Mohammad has found herself at the centre of a leak controversy after a private video allegedly involving her began circulating on social media.
 

What The Controversy Involves?

 
Several explicit clips claiming to show the 32-year-old in a compromising position have been doing the rounds online recently. However, none of these videos have been independently verified so far. The incident adds to a growing list of similar controversies that have hit Pakistani and regional influencers in recent weeks.
 

Mathira Denies The Videos Are Real

 
Reacting to the claims, Mathira said her name and photoshoot images were being misused to create fabricated content. She took to X to address the matter directly, telling followers she wanted to be kept out of what she called baseless and distasteful rumours, and asked those spreading the content to show some restraint.
 

 
Mathira is known beyond television hosting as a model, dancer, singer and actor, and commands a following of over two million on Instagram and close to 59,000 on X.
 

Part Of A Wider Pattern

 
This isn’t an isolated case. Earlier in the week, a private video involving Pakistani TikTok personality Imsha Rehman went viral, drawing heavy criticism from social media users, some of whom accused her of releasing it herself to gain attention. Rehman later described the backlash as overwhelming and shut down her social media accounts altogether.
 
Before that, an alleged intimate video of another Pakistani influencer, Minahil Malik, showing her with her boyfriend, spread widely online. Malik also deactivated her accounts and maintained the video was fake, going on to file a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency.
 
In a separate case involving Indonesian e-sports personality Lydia Onic, an explicit video said to feature her surfaced online on November 15, though it remains unconfirmed whether she actually appears in the clip.
 

A Recurring Concern

 
Together, these incidents have reignited conversation around deepfake content and data breaches targeting public figures, particularly women in the entertainment and influencer space across South and Southeast Asia.
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Pakistan Influencer Mathira’s Private Video Leak: What Was The Issue And How She Reacted

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Pakistan Influencer Mathira’s Private Video Leak: What Was The Issue And How She Reacted

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Pakistan Influencer Mathira’s Private Video Leak: What Was The Issue And How She Reacted
Pakistan Influencer Mathira’s Private Video Leak: What Was The Issue And How She Reacted
Pakistan Influencer Mathira’s Private Video Leak: What Was The Issue And How She Reacted
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