Pakistan Influencer Mathira’s Private Video Leak: What Was The Issue And How She Reacted

What The Controversy Involves?
Mathira Denies The Videos Are Real
People are miss using my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in please have shame ! 🙏🏻
Keep me out of this trashy nonsence ..
— Mathiraa (@IamMathira) November 13, 2024
Part Of A Wider Pattern
A Recurring Concern
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.