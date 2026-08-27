Pakistan Influencer Mathira’s Private Video Leak: What Was The Issue And How She Reacted

Pakistani TV host and influencer Mathira Mohammad has found herself at the centre of a leak controversy after a private video allegedly involving her began circulating on social media.

What The Controversy Involves?

Several explicit clips claiming to show the 32-year-old in a compromising position have been doing the rounds online recently. However, none of these videos have been independently verified so far. The incident adds to a growing list of similar controversies that have hit Pakistani and regional influencers in recent weeks.

Mathira Denies The Videos Are Real

Reacting to the claims, Mathira said her name and photoshoot images were being misused to create fabricated content. She took to X to address the matter directly, telling followers she wanted to be kept out of what she called baseless and distasteful rumours, and asked those spreading the content to show some restraint.

Mathira is known beyond television hosting as a model, dancer, singer and actor, and commands a following of over two million on Instagram and close to 59,000 on X.

Part Of A Wider Pattern

This isn’t an isolated case. Earlier in the week, a private video involving Pakistani TikTok personality Imsha Rehman went viral, drawing heavy criticism from social media users, some of whom accused her of releasing it herself to gain attention. Rehman later described the backlash as overwhelming and shut down her social media accounts altogether.

Before that, an alleged intimate video of another Pakistani influencer, Minahil Malik, showing her with her boyfriend, spread widely online. Malik also deactivated her accounts and maintained the video was fake, going on to file a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency.

In a separate case involving Indonesian e-sports personality Lydia Onic, an explicit video said to feature her surfaced online on November 15, though it remains unconfirmed whether she actually appears in the clip.

A Recurring Concern

Together, these incidents have reignited conversation around deepfake content and data breaches targeting public figures, particularly women in the entertainment and influencer space across South and Southeast Asia.