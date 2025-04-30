Home
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Pakistani Anchor Gets Brutally Trolled For Saying Ejaculation Instead Of Ejection Live On TV, Old Video Goes Viral Again

The clip has sparked a flurry of memes and sarcastic comments across social media platforms. Users were quick to ridicule the anchor for the embarrassing slip-up.

Pakistani Anchor Gets Brutally Trolled For Saying Ejaculation Instead Of Ejection Live On TV, Old Video Goes Viral Again

Old Clip of a Pak Anchor From Plane Goes Viral


An old clip of a Pakistani news anchor has resurfaced and is going viral on social media after she mistakenly used the term “ejaculation” instead of “ejection” while reporting on a military plane crash.

The video has gained renewed attention as Pakistan braces for a possible response from India following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Anchor’s Gaffe During Coverage of 2020 F-16 Crash Goes Viral Again

The 13-second clip shows the anchor discussing the tragic crash of a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet in 2020. While speaking to a panelist on live television, she erroneously said, “the pilot didn’t ejaculate but rather utilised the crucial time to take the jet into a less populated area,” confusing the two vastly different terms.

The incident in question took place on March 11, 2020, when Pakistani Air Force pilot Nauman Akram died after his F-16 crashed near Islamabad during a rehearsal for Pakistan’s military parade.

Reports had stated that Akram heroically steered the aircraft toward a forested zone in Shakarparian, choosing not to eject to prevent civilian casualties.

Social Media Users Mock Anchor for the Blunder

The clip has sparked a flurry of memes and sarcastic comments across social media platforms. Users were quick to ridicule the anchor for the embarrassing slip-up.

One user on X (formerly Twitter), Sunanda Roy, posted, “Most jahil country for a reason.” Another sarcastically commented, “P**n bahot dekhte hai.” A user named Nit R’am Jain added, “Yeh ladenge apne desh se,” poking fun at Pakistan’s preparedness for external conflict.

ALSO READ: A Letter Written Onboard Titanic Before It Sank Sells For Almost $400,000 At Auction – Here’s What It Says

Filed under

India Pakistan news Pakistan viral video

