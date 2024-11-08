Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Pakistani Content Writer Rejected After ‘So Called’ AI Detectors Flags Her ‘Orignal’ Work

she revealed that she was rejected from a job interview after an AI detector incorrectly flagged her original writing as AI-generated.

Pakistani Content Writer Rejected After ‘So Called’ AI Detectors Flags Her ‘Orignal’ Work

In a LinkedIn post that has since gone viral, Pakistani content writer Damisha Irfan raised concerns over the reliability of AI-powered content detectors used in recruitment.

Irfan revealed that she was rejected from a job interview after an AI detector incorrectly flagged her original writing as AI-generated content, prompting a discussion on social media about the potential flaws in these technologies.

“Got Rejected Because of ‘So-Called’ AI Detectors. Yes, you read that right!” Irfan wrote. She expressed frustration, noting that despite her genuine effort, her work was dismissed due to “scammer” AI tools that struggle to distinguish human-written content from AI-generated text.

She questioned the fairness of these tools in recruitment, asking, “Are we losing talent to flawed technology?”

Users Shared Same Experiences

Her post has sparked significant debate online, with other creators sharing similar experiences. One user commented, “These tools want us to write horrible content. If it’s good and reads well, they think it can only be done by AI.” Another remarked, “Almost 99% of these AI detectors will flag even original content as AI-generated. This raises the pressing question: How can content writers get justice against wrongful accusations?”

Irfan concluded her post with a call for companies to reconsider their reliance on AI in hiring processes, warning that innovation should not become a barrier for genuine creators.

ALSO READ: Fictosexual’ Japanese Man Celebrates Six Years of Marriage to Fictional Character Hatsune Miku

Filed under

AI CONTENT AI TOOLS SCAMMER AI technology
