If you have recently joined a journalism course or working as one then you must have an idea about the nature of this particular profession. Everybody who is a part of this profession knows that it is not an easy job. You need to have a nose for news and there is no certainty regarding the time and place from where you will be reporting from. Well, this man could be a perfect inspiration for those, who take their media jobs way more passionately like him. Hanan Bukhari, a news reporter for City 41 is making headlines as he took ‘work from home’ too seriously after he gave live updates from his own wedding. Basically, he covered his own wedding. The reporter hails from Razabad, Pakistan.

The matter came to light when a video shared on Twitter went viral showing a TV journalist covering his own wedding. The journalist started his live coverage saying, “Aaj mai maujud hun apni shaadi mein, jahan pe meri Shaadi manayi jaa rhi hai (I am present at my wedding today).” Giving a fair backgrounder, he also shared the fact that he was having a love marriage and he had to wait for around 3 years to make this day happen. In the video, the journalist also interviews his father, mother-in-law and his bride. The bride, a bit shy, doesn’t speak that much but is quite happy with her husband’s presence of mind and dedication towards his job.

hilarious!! City41 reporter covering his own wedding ceremony. #PakistaniMedia pic.twitter.com/FC8PYNRD0v — Amar Guriro (@amarguriro) February 4, 2018

Well, from the day digitalisation has hit media, people have witnessed strange things. Every media channel is busy experimenting with their content to mark their presence in the industry. So, yeah there is still a lot to happen. Till then, enjoy this bizarre video that is trending on social media. A video that shows a journalist working really hard at his job as he is covering his own wedding. Twitterati has gone crazy and is constantly re-Tweeting the post with a bunch of hilarious comments.

Chill guys just take video as fun well in Pakistan there"s no ethical journalism long time RIP Honestly I like it he made his wedding a very special memorials day — Ambreen Zarq (@zarqaambreen) February 4, 2018

Sab choro , reporter Ka confidence dekhny layeq hai 😝😂😂😂😂 — #PakistanZindabaad💓 (@pakistan143N) February 4, 2018