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Home > Offbeat News > Pakistani TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Viral MMS Leaked Video: What Forced Her to Suddenly Delete Her Accounts?

Pakistani TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Viral MMS Leaked Video: What Forced Her to Suddenly Delete Her Accounts?

Pakistani TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Viral MMS Leaked Video: Imsha Rehman has deactivated her TikTok and Instagram accounts after private videos involving the Pakistani influencer were leaked online, sparking debate over digital privacy, harassment and online abuse.

Pakistani TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Viral MMS Leaked Video: What Forced Her to Suddenly Delete Her Accounts?

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 19:23 IST

Social media star Imsha Rehman of Pakistan has shut down her accounts due to leaks of videos related to her on social media. These videos and pictures have been leaked through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. The leak has resulted in an instant buzz over social media. There has also been an increase in searches related to the Imsha Rehman viral MMS leak video. But sharing and searching for leaked content can be another breach of the individual’s privacy.

Why Did Imsha Rehman Delete Her Accounts?

The growing online attention reportedly left Rehman overwhelmed. She eventually stepped away from TikTok and Instagram. In her final message before leaving social media, she spoke about the intense criticism surrounding the controversy.

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“The backlash has been overwhelming,” she said. The incident has since raised fresh questions about how quickly private content can spread online and the impact it can have on people at the centre of such controversies.

Imsha Rehman Viral Leak MMS Video Comes After Minahil Malik Controversy

The controversy comes after a similar case involving Pakistani influencer Minahil Malik. Private videos linked to Malik had also circulated online, leading to intense public attention. Malik later announced her decision to leave social media.

“It was not easy for me but I’m done. It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care.”

The two cases have renewed discussions about the risks influencers face when their private lives become targets of online abuse.

Imsha Rehman Leaked Viral MMS Videos Searches Raise Digital Privacy Concerns

In addition to bringing up the problem of Imsha Rehman, there is an underlying issue of the fast dissemination of intimate material without the permission of the individuals. Once it has been shared through social media platforms, the content will be duplicated and shared on the internet within minutes. It becomes difficult for the victims to reclaim their privacy. The latest controversies related to Pakistani influencers have brought up concerns related to digital privacy and cyberbullying.

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Pakistani TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Viral MMS Leaked Video: What Forced Her to Suddenly Delete Her Accounts?
Tags: pakistan

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Pakistani TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Viral MMS Leaked Video: What Forced Her to Suddenly Delete Her Accounts?

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Pakistani TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Viral MMS Leaked Video: What Forced Her to Suddenly Delete Her Accounts?
Pakistani TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Viral MMS Leaked Video: What Forced Her to Suddenly Delete Her Accounts?
Pakistani TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Viral MMS Leaked Video: What Forced Her to Suddenly Delete Her Accounts?
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