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Home > Offbeat News > Pakistani TikToker Sara Baloch Viral MMS Scam: ‘Watch Full Video’ Links Are Spreading, Here’s What You Need to Know

Pakistani TikToker Sara Baloch Viral MMS Scam: ‘Watch Full Video’ Links Are Spreading, Here’s What You Need to Know

Sara Baloch viral video links are spreading online, but clicking them could put your personal data at risk. Here’s the truth behind the viral claims, fake links and the real case involving the Pakistani influencer.

Sara Baloch Viral MMS Links Exposed As Online Scam Alert (Images: X)
Sara Baloch Viral MMS Links Exposed As Online Scam Alert (Images: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-09-20 10:28 IST

Several links claiming to show a “Sara Baloch viral private video” have been circulating across social media and messaging platforms. However, the viral links being promoted online are reportedly part of a cyber scam.

Sara Baloch is a Pakistani social media creator known for sharing content about life and culture in Balochistan. Her name is now being used by scammers to attract users to suspicious websites.

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Reports have also warned that some posts falsely connect her case with an “Assam viral video” narrative. These claims are being used as clickbait to attract Indian users.

What Happened to Sara Baloch?

There is a real case involving Sara Baloch, but it is different from the fake links currently circulating. According to reports, Sara alleged that three men intercepted her while she was travelling for a content shoot. She claimed that they forcibly recorded an inappropriate video and later demanded money to keep it private.

After she refused, snippets were allegedly circulated through WhatsApp. Sara then approached the police. Three suspects were arrested following her complaint. This real incident appears to have been exploited online to create a much wider wave of fake “viral video” posts.

How the Sara Baloch Scam Works

Cybercriminals often use trending names to make people click quickly. Posts may contain phrases such as “watch the viral video” or “watch the full video here.” The links can then redirect users to suspicious websites, fake login pages or malicious downloads.

In some cases, such websites can attempt to collect passwords and other personal information. Security warnings around similar viral-video scams have also highlighted the risk of malware and phishing attacks.

Should You Click on Sara Baloch Viral Video Links?

No unverified “full video” link should be opened or forwarded simply because it is trending. Users should avoid downloading unknown files, entering passwords on unfamiliar websites or granting unnecessary browser permissions. Suspicious posts should be reported instead of shared.

The key point is simple: Sara Baloch’s name is being used as bait in a larger online scam, while the real harassment and blackmail case is a separate matter.

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Pakistani TikToker Sara Baloch Viral MMS Scam: ‘Watch Full Video’ Links Are Spreading, Here’s What You Need to Know
Tags: pakistan

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Pakistani TikToker Sara Baloch Viral MMS Scam: ‘Watch Full Video’ Links Are Spreading, Here’s What You Need to Know

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Pakistani TikToker Sara Baloch Viral MMS Scam: ‘Watch Full Video’ Links Are Spreading, Here’s What You Need to Know
Pakistani TikToker Sara Baloch Viral MMS Scam: ‘Watch Full Video’ Links Are Spreading, Here’s What You Need to Know
Pakistani TikToker Sara Baloch Viral MMS Scam: ‘Watch Full Video’ Links Are Spreading, Here’s What You Need to Know
Pakistani TikToker Sara Baloch Viral MMS Scam: ‘Watch Full Video’ Links Are Spreading, Here’s What You Need to Know
Pakistani TikToker Sara Baloch Viral MMS Scam: ‘Watch Full Video’ Links Are Spreading, Here’s What You Need to Know

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