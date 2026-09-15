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Home > Offbeat News > Paris Hilton MMS: How 2004 ‘Adult’ Tape Was Recorded, Man Who Filmed And How The Intimate Clip Became Public

Paris Hilton MMS: How 2004 ‘Adult’ Tape Was Recorded, Man Who Filmed And How The Intimate Clip Became Public

Paris Hilton’s 2023 memoir revealed her account of the 2004 leaked sex tape, the pressure behind its recording and the legal battle that followed.

Paris Hilton’s 2023 Memoir Revisits Her 2004 Leaked Tape (Images: X)
Paris Hilton’s 2023 Memoir Revisits Her 2004 Leaked Tape (Images: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-15 12:21 IST

In 2023, Paris Hilton opened up about the circumstances surrounding the intimate tape that was released in 2004, detailing how she was pressured to record it when she was 18. In her memoir Paris: The Memoir, Hilton recalled meeting a man she referred to by the nickname “Scum” in 1999. She did not disclose his real name. At the time, she was famously in a relationship with Rick Salomon, who was 10 years older than her. The Paris Hilton MMS controversy later became one of the most talked-about incidents of her early public life.

Paris Hilton MMS and the pressure behind the recording

Hilton wrote that she kept “making excuses” while the man “kept pushing.” She alleged that Salomon told her, “He told me if I wouldn’t do it, he could easily find someone who would, and that was the worst thing I could think of, to be dumped by this grown man because I was a stupid kid who didn’t know how to play grown-up games.”

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According to Fox News, Hilton said she was “tipsy and tired” when she was told the intimate recording was “just for us.” She also wrote that she had “hated the idea of sex” even before her relationship with Salomon and had avoided sex “until it was absolutely unavoidable.” The Paris Hilton MMS story later became public years after the recording.

Paris Hilton MMS tape surfaced online in 2004

When The Simple Life, starring Hilton and Nicole Richie, debuted in 2004, Hilton said several headlines portrayed her as “sleeping around,” which she said was “not the truth at all.” Reflecting on the decision to make the recording, she admitted, “I did it. I have to own that. I knew what he wanted and I went with it. I needed to prove myself to him and to myself, so I got hammered and I did it.”

Years later, Hilton said her publicist called to tell her that a 37-second sex tape was circulating on the internet. She then pleaded with her former boyfriend not to distribute the footage. “I called my old boyfriend and begged: ‘Please, please, please don’t do this’. He sounded distant and cool, saying it was too late, it was already out there… He said he had every right to sell something that belonged to him – something that had a lot of financial value,” she claimed of Salomon.

Paris Hilton MMS controversy led to legal battle

Following the tape’s release, Salomon sued Hilton for defamation, while Hilton countersued him. Fox News, citing The Independent, reported that the former couple settled their lawsuits out of court in 2005.

Hilton’s 2023 memoir account detailed her version of how the recording was made, how the 37-second footage later surfaced online and the legal dispute that followed. The Paris Hilton MMS controversy remains linked to a major period in her rise to fame in the early 2000s.

Also Read: 19-Minute Viral MMS: Did The Leaked Video Lead To A Woman Taking Her Life? Here’s What We Know   

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Paris Hilton MMS: How 2004 ‘Adult’ Tape Was Recorded, Man Who Filmed And How The Intimate Clip Became Public
Tags: Paris Hilton leaked videoParis Hilton MMSviral mmsviral video

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Paris Hilton MMS: How 2004 ‘Adult’ Tape Was Recorded, Man Who Filmed And How The Intimate Clip Became Public

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Paris Hilton MMS: How 2004 ‘Adult’ Tape Was Recorded, Man Who Filmed And How The Intimate Clip Became Public
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